The candidate of Fuerza Popular for the Presidency of Peru, Keiko Fujirmori, has demanded that the counting of votes by the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) and the National Jury of Elections (JNE) be carried out “until the end ». After attending the rally of supporters of his training in the streets of the country’s capital, Fujimori held a rally in which he assured that “all the traps that were made at the tables” of the elections cannot be allowed to hide. .

In addition, the Fuerza Popular candidate has acknowledged that she was “surprised” when she saw the difference between the results and the quick count that the Ipsos consultancy had carried out. «We want a vote count to be made until the end, that the minutes that have irregularities be analyzed. Of course, when that count concludes, we hope that all Peruvians respect the result, on the other side and from here too, ”he reiterated.

Along the same lines, Fujimori has asserted that he will not allow Peru “to become the Chavista Venezuela”, presided over by Nicolás Maduro, who has been “50 elections manipulating the vote.” In the same way, he has described as “very strange” that the JNE has backed down in its initial decision to extend the deadline for submitting applications to annul polling stations.

At the moment, with 99.925 percent of the votes validated, the count of Castillo as the winner – with 50.141 percent – ahead of Fujimori – with 49.859 percent. However, requests for the nullity of tables and minutes observed in the Special Electoral Juries of the JNE are still pending.