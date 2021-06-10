Right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori asked Peru’s electoral body on Wednesday to annul 200,000 votes in Sunday’s elections, which narrowly favors her leftist rival Pedro Castillo, and awaits the review of other acts that put “half a million at stake.” of votes.

The party “Fuerza Popular is presenting today nullity actions of 802 polling stations nationwide, actions that are being presented to the National Elections Jury (JNE),” Fujimori said at a press conference, at a time when the latest report of the electoral body (ONPE) accounts for 50.2% of the votes for Castillo and 49.7% for her, with 99% of the polls scrutinized. “If we add 802 tables in which requests for annulment have been submitted, which more or less represent 200,000 votes, and we add the 1,200 minutes observed, which represent 300,000 votes, here 500,000 votes are still at stake” in the elections, he said.

If Fujimori’s requests are accepted, they could modify the vote count, in which Castillo now has an advantage of 79,000 votes, which has led him to send messages in a tone of certain winner. He has already received the greeting of former Bolivian president Evo Morales for his “victory.” The requests for review before the Electoral Jury could be decided in about 10 days, so the contest remains open in a climate of growing uncertainty in Peru.

The president of the Jury, Jorge Luis Salas, expressed his surprise at Fujimori’s request to annul 802 polling stations and recalled that in the last elections of 2016 “only 29 polling stations were challenged.”

Supporters of both candidates demonstrated in Lima on Wednesday, as the final stretch of scrutiny for Sunday’s elections progresses slowly. «I am grateful to those who continue to resist in the streets. Let’s not fall for provocations from those who want to see this country in chaos. Therefore, we make a call for peace and tranquility, “Castillo tweeted at the same time his rival spoke. “We will be a government that respects democracy, the current Constitution and we will create a government with financial and economic stability,” Castillo said Tuesday night from a balcony before hundreds of followers.

The Armed Forces exhorted “all Peruvians” to respect the results of the ballot and reaffirmed their “commitment to respect the will of the public”, at a time when calls were circulated on social networks for the military to prevent Castillo from assuming power.

As in the last three presidential elections in Peru, almost as tight as the current one, the official count delays while waiting for votes from remote rural and jungle areas, as well as those from abroad. Fujimori has so far obtained 66.48% of the votes cast abroad, with 91.6% of those polls scrutinized. But “overcoming this difference is going to be very difficult, there must be more votes to be counted in Peru than abroad,” analyst Hugo Otero told AFP.

At the close of the vote on Sunday, the daughter of imprisoned former President Alberto Fujimori led the scrutiny but Castillo drew closer to her advantage as the count progressed. Fujimori denounced “evidence of fraud” on Monday after being overtaken by Castillo. The 60 local electoral juries began on Wednesday the slow process of reviewing the contested votes, a normal procedure in all elections in Peru, which now takes on special importance due to the narrowness of the result.

The decisions of these juries must be confirmed by the JNE, which must resolve Fujimori’s requests. “In Fuerza Popular they are in the phase of denial of things, the facts will confirm that the president-elect is Pedro Castillo,” analyst Augusto Álvarez Rodrich told AFP.

Luis Galarreta, candidate for the vice presidency of Fujimori, affirmed that the electoral delegates of Peru Libre – Castillo’s party – made “table fraud.”

However, the ONPE denies the possibility of fraud, as does the Electoral Observation Mission of the Organization of American States (OAS), which described the process as normal and transparent.

The uncertainty is accentuated in a country mired in political convulsions that led to four presidents since 2018, three of them in five days last November.

The election once again exposed not only the political division in the country, but also the gap between Lima and “deep Peru”, postponed for centuries and badly hit by the economic recession caused by the pandemic.

In the Andean region of Cusco, the ancient capital of the Inca empire, Castillo won 83% of the votes, and in Puno, on the shores of Lake Titicaca, 89%. In these areas the Quechua and Aymara populations predominate, respectively.