Fujairah (Union)

The Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, represented by the Department of Environment, Health and Safety, organized a virtual awareness lecture for its employees under the slogan: “Psychological First Aid” and its importance in the work environment and outside.

The lecture reviewed introducing participants to how to implement psychological aid in the work environment, which represents a supportive humanitarian response to individuals in times of crises and emergencies, emphasizing the importance of practicing it on an ongoing basis because of its important role in achieving effective communication between employees and workers in the institution, both internally and externally.

A series of corporate values ​​were also highlighted, including promoting the positive spirit of work teams, by embodying a positive behavior based on cooperation, optimism and adherence to the values ​​of respect, integrity and empathy.