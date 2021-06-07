It has been a week since Fuenlabrada started the ‘holidays’ but tranquility is what there is least, although it is well known that it is what is most sought after, at the Fernando Torres offices. The azulones return to work the first week of July and there are still many tasks to do before that. Most of them, keys and that could be closed this week.

The first thing is to know who will lead the azulón project the next campaign. José Luis Oltra has all the ballots to be the one. The Valencian coach fulfilled the goal of salvation without haste and the team showed much more football than results, the result of a lack of aim and luck. Oltra already stated at a press conference that “He would be delighted to continue at Fuenlabrada but they should sit down and talk about the project and more“Therefore, there should be no problem in identifying the next captain of the Kiriko ship, although the announcement has not yet come through.

The blue future

The project to which Oltra alludes would start with unavoidable sales: those of Pathé Ciss and Nteka. The midfielder duo has been on the agendas of Primera and foreign teams for several markets now and it is very difficult for Fuenlabrada to ignore the many offers they will have. However, his departures, along with some perhaps not so predictable, will bring a good deal to the Azulonas coffers.

The economic growth that the Fuenlabrada accounts would suffer would place the South Madrid team in a more comfortable position than it had in the last markets, where the work of the sports management was the main asset of the success in the negotiations. Paulino, Eugeni, Curro Torres, Ortuño, Tejera, Andy, Elady and a long etcetera are listed players in the Second-tier market in which Fuenlabrada could set its eyes upon being free. In addition to being able to undertake some key renewal in the Fuenlabrada squad. We will have to wait a little longer in this regard since, as some voices in football say, the market is in ‘stand-by’.