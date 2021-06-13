Work in the field will further reinforce the traditional summer job offer in the coastal areas of the Region Two day laborers collect stone fruit on a farm in Cieza last Friday. / C. KNIGHT JUAN RUIZ PALACIOS Murcia Sunday, 13 June 2021, 08:37



The fruit collection campaign and the tourism sector will once again be the main employment niches this coming summer. According to the latest Randstad report, the summer season will generate more than 15,200 jobs in the Region, 24% more than in 2020. However, the figure rises to 140,000 new hires “if we take into account the