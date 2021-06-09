Even if it is due to exceptional circumstances, such as the two cases of COVID-19 that have affected the Selection Spanish five days after the beginning of Eurocup And that has caused new players to join Luis Enrique’s bubble, Espanyol wins two more internationals in its history. The pictures of Óscar Gil and Javi Puado will be seen in the Juan Segura Palomares Auditorium of the RCDE Stadium along with the others 44 footballers that have debuted throughout history, since Ricardo Zamora inaugurated this serial at the 1920 Antwerp Olympic Games.

Both cases are surprising. Oscar Gil, international U21 who played the last final phase of the Eurocopa because of the losses in this demarcation, started last Tuesday against Lithuania. The Puado explosion is just as fearless, though in the future it could be more logical considering the progression of the player, who even made his debut as a scorer, a circumstance that is not very common.

In fact, only There have been eight other footballers who have scored a goal when they became international with the Espanyol jersey. And Puado becomes eighth on an already privileged list. This list is made up of Albert Riera, Raúl Tamudo (5), Roberto Martínez (1), Javier Marcet (2) and Martí Ventolrà, Tin Bosch, Portas and José Luis Zabala (3). Since the 1970s, only Riera and Tamudo had scored, so Puado is now part of this historical group.

The latest international have from Espanyol respond to another profile and they come from the Real Madrid quarry. This is the case of Kiko Casilla, who signed for Espanyol but then bought back the white club, not before debuting with La Roja after his great campaign in 2014-15. He followed Marco Asensio in the 2015-16 academic year and Beautiful mario in the 2018-19 season, the last of the paintings that appear in the international room.

The situation of Oscar Gil is safe at Espanyol after arriving last summer from Elche after a clause for 500,000 euros. On the other hand, the parakeet club is in suspense with the situation of Puado, who is in the process of negotiation to renew his contract because the contract ends in 2022. The forward has even gone one step further and is already part of the National Team bubble, which reaches 40 players, for the Eurocup. That would be formidable news for another player raised in Sant Adrià.