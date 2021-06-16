Today the most successful rider in the history of the World Championship turns 79, with 15 titles and 122 GPs. He was the first to transform racing and put drivers at the center of everything. Opening the way to the champions and his heirs

Massimo Falcioni

Giacomo Agostini turns 79 today, born in Brescia on June 16, 1942, emperor of motorcycling with 15 world championships, the most titled and most complete rider of all time, the first to revolutionize the epic of the “days of courage” by creating the premises of today’s show-business racing. Agostini holds another record, not written in the annals but equally significant: in those times of motorcycles without electronics and slick tires and full of murderous tracks, when flying away even for an engine or brake seizure and getting hurt was the norm and not there was a season without fatal accidents, in fifteen years of racing he was the runner with the fewest falls (7 in total) and never none with serious consequences. Really just the result of luck or the perfection and superiority of his bikes?

the merits of agostini – An old adage went: “luck favors the bold” and on the other hand the best bike helps, you know, but by itself it does not guarantee either the result or, much less, standing up. And the best bike did not rain from the sky but was entrusted by a manufacturer to the rider considered the most suitable. In the sixties and seventies, among the many limits, in motorcycling there was not, however, that of the “rider with a suitcase”. One became “official” only for the qualities demonstrated on the track and for the results achieved on the field. Count Agusta called to Cascina Costa the runner considered by him and his staff to be the best at that moment. And if the lucky guy didn’t turn expectations into lap times and victories, he was left on foot and replaced. Ditto the other houses. In short, favorable luck and a more competitive bike help, but you have to deserve it (the bike), first to get on it and then to continue riding it. And Agostini, even in this, shows right from the start that he has what it takes: an angel’s face, but with the eyes of a predator, a lot of fur on his stomach, a great handle, a great head. More: a wise person. When his star begins to decline and for two seasons the victory and the podium become a chimera, on September 25, 1977, at the age of 35, he announces his farewell. “I’m running to win – explains Agostini – and if I’m no longer able to fight for it, it means it’s time to put my helmet on. It’s hard, but that’s the way it is ”. A life lesson that goes beyond the boundaries of sport. Always valid.

the first character – Not only. The aces of motorcycling, from the post-war period to the mid-sixties, were venerated and followed in their competitive and human affairs by enthusiasts but were little known by the majority of Italians. It is with the arrival on the scene of Agostini, thanks to his successes and to the centaur who becomes a public figure, that everyone discovers motorcycle racing and motorcycling conquers the front pages of the newspapers becoming a mass sport. Even today Giacomo Agostini is the only motorcyclist included in the Walk of Fame of Italian sport, a road route in Rome (between the Viale delle Olimpiadi and the Olympic stadium in the Foro Italico Park) paved with 120 plaques dedicated to as many former champions of Italian sport who have distinguished themselves internationally. Agostini deserved this prestigious recognition even if, at least ideally, other Italian motorcycling champions of yesterday and today, such as Carlo Ubbiali, Max Biaggi, Valentino Rossi, could well figure with the champion from Lovere.

the numbers of agostini – Analyzing Agostini’s career, one starts from the numbers, with a palmares that speaks for itself: out of 230 GPs disputed from 1963 to 1977, in addition to the 15 world titles (7 in the 350 and 8 in the 500), 122 Grands Prix won (68 in the 500 and 54 in the 350) and 163 podiums. Again: 18 Italian champion titles (16 in the seniores tricolor of speed, 1 in the uphill speed championship and 1 in the juniores 175). In total: 311 victories in official races, record-breaking! After the competitive interlude, and after an unsuccessful experience in motoring, from 1981 for fourteen seasons Agostini returned to his world as a team manager, first in the official Yamaha-Marlboro team, winning 6 world titles then, from 1992 to 1995, at Cagiva . Agostini was the first international motorcycling rider to manage himself in a planned and scientific way on a physical and mental level, also capable of promoting his image at a managerial level, professionally starting the era of sponsoring, a revolution and a good for the whole. Motorsport sector.

the technical qualities of agostini – A public figure of strong appeal and capable of “piercing the screen”, Agostini also becomes the protagonist outside the racing world for flirting and gossip in pink magazines, also interpreting photo novels and films of questionable quality but with good box office success, as well as a valid testimonial of major companies. That’s all? No. Agostini was not “only” the most successful driver ever, Agostini was a driver of pure talent, technically refined, of unparalleled effectiveness in setting up the vehicle, in lap time, in knowing how to build a triumph. “A scientific racer” said of him the head of the MV racing department, Arturo Magni, the man who had had phenomena such as Graham, Surtees, Hocking, Hailwood, Ubbiali, Provini, Read in the team. A boy with an angel’s face but implacable, with the aim of absolute victory always and in any case, obsessively fussy – in looking for that little bit more in the middle, in the work of his team and in himself – who then made the difference in the race , also capable of great flair in “changing horse” at the right time, not looking anyone in the face, aiming only for the best competitive and economic results. Agostini was the first centaur to understand and implement the strategic effectiveness of the image, communication, marketing, sponsorship, anticipating the times, projecting that Continental Circus motorcycling with riders full of passion and empty pockets, often bruised for the falls, in a new dimension up to today’s show-business motorcycling, gilded but not devoid of fictions, smudges and excesses. Defining Agostini as a myth is also trivial: he was the most admired and loved rider, not only of his time. Perhaps more admired than loved Agostini, because, you know, those who win a lot and those who enjoy a lot of luck turn envy and sooner or later get tired, as if winning were an easy obligation.

revolutionary agostini – Beyond the titles won and the races won – or rather together with his glorious palmares – Agostini deserves the credit for having shaken motorcycling in all its structure, a static motorcycling that carried on living on its laurels. By gaining authority based on results, Agostini gave a decisive impulse by pushing racing towards new horizons. Thus Agostini is the prototype of the runner-star. He is the charismatic racer, the rider who on the track takes applause for his class (he often has the stopwatch as his only opponent and he beats his own records thus proving that it was not only the bike that won) even when he strings victories after victories in absence of competitive opponents because they lack the “right” bike. Thanks to Agostini, motorcycling will acquire new strength and awareness, the same riders will be able to assert their rights with greater consistency by fighting with alternating luck for more dignified per diems and engagements and for the safety of the circuits. It is also (or above all) thanks to the thrust of the new image produced by Agostini “champion-character” – a motorcycling where blood and death become the exception and no longer the rule – that large televisions with live broadcasts will then enter the Circus. the big sponsors, the new circuits with levels of safety never achieved before.

the attitude of agostini – However, Agostini, although full of crowns and cups, in the Spartan pits of those times surrounded by mechanics, journalists, beautiful women, fans, was on the track and in the racing environment a primus inter pares, if only for how he respected all his opponents and how his opponents respected him. It all really started 59 years ago, that May 27, 1962 in the Bologna-San Luca uphill race, with that first memorable victory of Agostini, not yet twenty, riding the 175 Settebello Morini privat: from there the Lovere eagle takes flight and in Italy it becomes Mino and after the first world championship triumph on 24 April 1965 at the Nurburgring with the MV Agusta 350, in the world it becomes Ago for everyone. Happy birthday, Giacomo!