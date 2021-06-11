The critical situation involving Valencia Club de Fútbol is largely due to the no construction of the New Mestalla. With the ATE, which would allow the club to build the stadium in a priori favorable conditions, about to expire without the entity that has made any sign of being willing to build it in the short term, the platform From Torino to Mestalla has come to the fore again. The striking thing is that this time it has not been to criticize Valencia, but politicians.

“We feel our dignity violated, but not by Meriton, we expect nothing more from them than their departure. For those rulers who fail to fulfill the mandates that emanate from them“With this forceful phrase the movement chaired by Juan Martin Queralt has shown its disagreement with the Valencia City Council and the organizations that today are considering granting an extension of said ATE.

It must be remembered that the Mestalla entity pledged to build the Benicalap Sports Center from next 2022 So what Anil murthy He publicly stated that “movements are being made for the New Mestalla.” With those alleged good intentions, in the local council jumped from the debate on whether or not to grant one more extension of the ATE to the club, which has led to political disagreements between Compromís and the PSOE (who make up both the local and regional government).

The last decision, in any case, will remain in the hands of the autonomous government, however Queralt’s platform wanted to express its disagreement with the fact that the possibility of expanding the ATE is being considered. “The laxity in the conduct of some of our politicians clouds their own credibility with the citizens.” “You have associated the problems that Valencia is experiencing with a public advantage to contravene the political adversary in search of revenue” “It is not possible to make a decision based on the Law, adapted to the promoter’s convenience, no matter how much its consequence scares us “.