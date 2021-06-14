In times of transfer market it is normal to find a thousand and one rumors in the so-called stove football, some real and others that sound out of reach of many teams within the MX League, but it is a fact that everyone must take them into account in case they happen.
As is customary for practically a lifetime, one of the great protagonists of the transfer market and the rumors are the Eagles of America, so this time it was no exception and its possible casualties begin to sound more and more strongly within from Coapa, having Federico Viñas as the protagonist of the most recent.
It is a fact that America will seek to free a foreign place for the 2021 Apertura and, in addition to Sergio Díaz, will seek to accommodate a foreign player in another team, but despite the fact that Viñas’ departure seems unlikely, from the MLS they want to tempt the Eagles for the Uruguayan forward.
The journalist from TUDN, Rub sainz, assured that there are several MLS teams that have already approached America to ask about Federico Viñas and, despite the fact that Viñas is well considered by America, a strong offer for the forward can be very tempting in times when the economic crisis continues to affect Mexican soccer teams.
