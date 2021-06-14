We have barely been in the European Championship for three days and we already have the goal of the competition, the great goal, the goal that we will remember throughout the month and that we will remember in three years, when another footballer tries to score the best goal of his edition. It happened during the match between the Czech Republic and Scotland, when the clock was around 4 in the afternoon, 3 in Hampden Park. Patrick Schick did a blast.
The Czech Republic was winning, so Scotland turned on the attack. The local group advanced lines and began to frequent the Czech area … without knowing what was waiting for them. A counterattack, the ball reaches Schick, author of the first goal, in the center of the field. It was a two for two. We all expected a devilish counterattack, but it didn’t. ScHick raised his head, saw the porter ahead, and fired.
The furthest goal in the history of international competitions of selections, as revealed by MisterChip. Patrick Schick has scored from a distance of 49 meters from the goal. Until today, David Villa had achieved the furthest goal in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa with a goal from 43 meters.
The record that the Italian team reached after beating Turkey in the debut of Euro 2020
The Italian team achieved their ninth consecutive victory without conceding a goal, something that had never happened before, according to data from MisterChip.
6 footballers to watch closely at Euro 2020: promising youngsters will seek international approval
Euro 2020 will deliver dozens of talents to meet. Next, we review reality-projects that we cannot stop observing.
Barcelona footballers who will play EURO 2020
Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Jordi Alba, GRiezmann, Lenglet, Dembélé … up to 8 culés players will be in the Eurocup
The 11 ideal debutants in Euro 2020
This is the ideal eleven of players who have never played a European Championship. This will be your first time.
Patrick Schick is the striker for the Czech Republic and ehe most expensive footballer in history of his country. On July 1, 2019, Roma paid him 42 million euros to the Sampdoria. It didn’t work out and last summer he went to Bayer Leverkusen for 26.5 million euros. It has had a good season. Nine goals in 29 Bundesliga games, although his most outstanding performances have been in the Europa League: 3 goals in 5 games.
Leave a Reply