In another ShowMatch humor special (El Trece, at 21), yesterday, Friday, Marcelo Tinelli presented one more member of the political humor reality show called Politichef. It was about Maria Eugenia Vidal, imitated by Fátima Flórez.

The character entered the studio and immediately declared his position in favor of face-to-face classes and congratulated Marcelo because, he said, “You, here, you have The Academy open.”

Asked about the mystery surrounding his eventual candidacy and whether, finally, he will play in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires or in the Province of Buenos Aires, María Eugenia claimed to be like “The Copa América, because until the last moment it is not known where I play “.

After repeating over and over again that “people want gestures”, María Eugenia, in the version of Fatima, told Tinelli: “That’s why I’m going to give you the gesture that will ride me the most,” and pouted her mouth while narrowing his eyes.

For the characters of the politicians who make up Politichef, the reality show parody MasterChef (Telefe), the challenge of the night consisted of cooking potato cake.

At a certain point, and in order to decide who would be the first sentenced of this gastronomic reality in a humorous key, the public vote was enabled.

While the politicians got to work, Alberto’s character (Freddy Villarreal), in dialogue with Tinelli, tried to clarify his sayings about the origin of Latin American peoples and titled his dish “Juan Pablo Francisco, because it’s a potato cake.” Look how he did it!

Finally, at the close of the issue on the day of ShowMatch, the results of the public election were known and the first sentenced was Ginés González García (played by Milton Re), with 30.6 percent of the public’s votes.

Another segment of political humor

Not only Politichef points to political humor in ShowMatch. There is also the classic from the ’90s “Los Raporteros” which now, when starring Patricia Sosa and a rotating guest singer, has been renamed “The Raporteras”.

Yesterday, Friday, Patricia Sosa’s guest was Sandra Mihanovich. Together they sang the news of the week with sharp phrases for politicians. They did so:

Before airing those segments of political humor, at the beginning of the broadcast, Marcelo Tinelli had moving words about the liver transplant that his ex-wife and mother of his two older daughters, Micaela and Candelaria, received last Thursday.

The driver referred to the subject, excited, after having seen the participation of Cande singing in the skit called the Tack See Boys.

ACE