Sergio Busquets tests positive for coronavirus in Las Rozas and a group of recent under-21 graduates are ripped from their party in Ibiza and turned into absolute internationals to save a Spain-Lithuanian friendly in Butarque this Tuesday (20.45, La1). The match 715 of the Spanish team will be played under the influence of the butterfly effect of the contagion of Busquets and the gaze of the clubs to which the 19 of the 20 summoned belong that have not yet premiered with the majors: the contracts of many they include clauses that contemplate extra payments for the debut. Of this consignment, only Bryan Gil has already scored an absolute internationality.

Sunday afternoon at the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas, home to the Spanish federation, was the start of a maddened race in multiple directions to control damage in the senior team and to assemble another parallel team to face Lithuania. The U21 coach, Luis de la Fuente, was already resting in Haro, his hometown, when he was commissioned to re-recruit the players he had just graduated: “48 hours ago I was in Slovenia; yesterday, in my town and here today ”, De la Fuente summed up this Monday night.

On Thursday they lost their Eurocup semi-final in their category to Portugal, and on Friday they dispersed. “The future of Spanish football is guaranteed,” the U21 coach had said that night of the defeat in Maribor. And the future, at least an unusual appetizer of the future, called them right away, many weeks before what they believed would be their next mission, the Tokyo Games, which begin on July 23.

At the end of Sunday, while the size of the gap that the Busquets positive could open was being calibrated, the round of calls to beaches and family residences began. “It was not easy to contact everyone. But everyone’s attitude was to come as soon as possible. They have shown great professionalism, ”De la Fuente said this Monday, hours after the footballers had arrived at the Hotel Princesa Plaza, in the center of Madrid, away from the agitation of Las Rozas. Many landed before their boots and gloves, which they did not have at the time of the call. “We were very lucky, because the vast majority of the players were here. They did not put any problem, “said the coach, who meanwhile had been talking to Luis Enrique and his coaching staff to receive all the information from the rival. “The talks have been mainly about tactical aspects. And also to convey support. I know the severity of the uncertainty situation ”, he said in reference to the tension generated by the positive of Moncayola in the sub-21.

In the hotel they were waiting for the federation staff, the selector who will also be absolutely accidental for a day and the swabs to dig into the nostrils and extract samples for rapid antigen tests and the somewhat slower PCR. The first batch yielded a full of negatives, while the results of the second were made to wait a little longer. The verdict of the laboratory was notified to the press at 9:27 pm: “Players and the entire coaching staff of the Under-21 National Team test negative in the PCR tests,” said the text released by the communication team.

At 22.00, De la Fuente appeared in Las Rozas, and after that appearance he headed to the training fields to prepare with his players for the game that they were to play less than 24 hours later. To avoid jumping from the beach to the massive debut with the absolute of footballers with no more intermediate stop than the coronavirus tests. An internationality recognized by FIFA for which the federation announced a price reduction: it will return 20% of the amount to those who do not return the ticket.

De la Fuente doesn’t take it lightly: “It’s not a friendly match. I do not come here to complete the file. I have come to win ”, he said.

The summoned list

Goalkeepers: Josep Martínez (Leipzig), Álvaro Fernández (Huesca) and Peña (Barcelona).

Defenses: Óscar Gil (Espanyol), Mingueza (Barça), Juan Miranda (Betis), Jorge Cuenca (Almería), Guillamón (Valencia) and Alejandro Pozo (Eibar).

Midfielders: Cucurella (Getafe), Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Gonzalo Villar (Roma), Fran Beltrán (Celta), Brahim (Milan) and Antonio Blanco (Real Madrid).

Forwards: Manu García (Sporting), Abel Ruiz (Sporting de Braga), Bryan Gil (Eibar), Puado (Espanyol) and Yeremy Pino (Villarreal).

