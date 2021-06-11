Take a walk by St. Peter’s Basilica, the Trevi Fountain or Piazza Navona it would have been impossible such a day as today in other circumstances. Fans of the rival Italian team in the opening match would have taken over any tourist spot. Instead, no flags are seen nor t-shirts from Turkey. Nothing is heard either. There is a feeling sad widespread that truffles the start of the Euro (follow the game live on AS.com).

The situation is very hard by COVID and without a doubt Italy has been one of the hardest hit places. It is complicated to see what the euro is coming and with it everything is forgotten. UEFA wants to give a character of normality to a championship that does not have it. The Olímpico will open its doors today, but will do it with a reduced capacity by the circumstances. Nor will there be a big party of opening. Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge will perform, but virtually.

Football. Nor is it clear what might happen on the field. The localities are not so much with stadiums without full capacity, so a Eurocup with many surprises. There were already them in the previous appointment, in which Italy was the executioner of Spain before falling before Germany. Italians have changed a lot since then. They did not attend the World Cup and return to a great tournament with young people and an old fox on the bench: Roberto Mancini.

The transalpine set had yesterday the bad news about what Pellegrini will not be at the appointment, the same as happened with Sensi a few days ago. In addition, Verratti arrives between cotton wool. We want to take advantage of all this Turkey with very good defense and a tireless scorer like Burak yilmaz above. Football is back, the Euro is back. Society needs this joy. It is his turn.