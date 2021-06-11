That the pandemic is not an impediment to planning a next trip, visiting new cities and being impressed with natural landscapes or architectural works. As we spend more time at home Netflix becomes an option for fly around the world without moving from the chair.

Next, different series that invite you to enjoy a good story and allow you to get to know from New Zealand to Mexico, passing through France, Scotland and Norway.

Europe

Thanks to the success of the first season of Lupine, a second part will arrive on the platform this June 11. The mystery story follows Assane Diop, who inspired by Arsène Lupine, sets out to avenge her father. But his obsession tore his family apart and he needs a new plan, even if it involves taking risks.

Without even giving play, the poster of the new episodes already takes us to Paris. You can see the character played by Omar Sy standing on a roof with a peripheral view of the French capital, where the Eiffel Tower and the Seine river.

Lupine goes through different icons of the French capital. Photo Netflix Media Center.

Another icon of this city that did not go unnoticed was the Louvre Museum, which reopened to tourists on May 19, after being closed for months. Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and the pyramid appeared on the screen.

“For the opening sequence at the Louvre, we wanted something modern. So we chose the most contemporary wing of the museum, ”said Françoise Dupertuis, production designer.

Part of the last chapter that was already released was filmed in Théâtre du Châtelet, a Parisian theater located in the first district of the city. It was designed by Gabriel Davioud at the request of Baron Haussmann between 1860 and 1862. It is currently open and with works in theaters.

“It is a majestic place, full of history, where people come to listen to classical music; we wanted the two symphonies played by the orchestra to be the music for the series finale and to accompany the action, ”said director Hugo Gélin.



The pyramid of the Louvre Museum Paris appears in the Netflix series Lupine.

Dupertuis added that they also thought about the Opera House as a location for the grand finale since they are both emblematic and strategic sites, but it was just being remodeled.

Yes OK Outlander It is not a new production, it became a classic of the lovers of the series. During its three seasons, castles, natural settings and small village streets give life to the plot that follows Claire and Jamie through time and history.

Scotland is the main set of this fiction that mixes drama and fantasy.



All three seasons of Outlander were mostly shot in Scotland. Photo Mark Mainz / Starz.

One of the most recognizable landmarks is the Jamie Fraser family home known as Lallybroch. In truth, it is about Midhope castle, a 15th century castle and, although the exterior is relatively intact, the inside is abandoned.

Hopetoun House was chosen to represent various locations. The house is the setting for the Duke of Sandringham’s home in season one. The steps at the back of the building were where a sword fight took place and part of the courtyard appears several times in the second part as a Parisian street.

Fans of this story can wander around these locations. The place is open from Friday to Monday. Each day’s capacity is limited and tickets must be reserved in advance.



Midhope Castle appeared in Outlander as Lallybroch. Photo Shutterstock.

The Blackness Castle, a 15th-century construction and located on the banks of the River Forth, is where the scene from the first season in which Jamie was imprisoned was filmed. The construction, which was part of other film projects, receives visits.

The exterior locations chosen were various. These include Troon Beach, Drumlanrig Castle, Pollok Country Park and Glasgow Cathedral.

Ragnarok is another of the productions located on the European continent, whose second season premiered on May 27. The story is set in Edda, a fictional town in Norway and based on Norse mythology.



Cast of the second season of Ragnarok, inspired by Norse mythology.

Although the city does not exist, the general panning of the snow-capped mountains, fjords and waterfalls were made in Odda, a small town famous for the stone Trolltunga, which also appears in the series.

Edda’s high school is Odda Ungdomsskole, the fast food restaurant actually exists under the name Odda-Grillen instead of Edda Grill and for the Jutul Industries company the Boliden factory was used.



Thousands of tourists come to Odda to see the Trolltunga stone. Photo Shutterstock.

Latin America

Who Killed Sara? It is the Mexican series that is still full of intrigue for more than one. The script follows Álex Guzmán, who after spending years in prison for a crime he did not commit, is willing to find out who is guilty of his sister’s death.

Several of the scenes are set in Bravo Valley, a town on Lake Avándaro, west of Mexico City. As fiction shows, the basin is surrounded by forested mountains and is used as a center for water sports.



The lake from the series Who Killed Sara? is in Valle de Bravo, Mexico. Photo Shutterstock.

Andrés Baida, who plays Rodolfo during adolescence, confessed that when they recorded in that place, he almost suffered from hypothermia from having to spend so much time in the water.

The beauties of that country can also be seen in Luis Miguel, the series. In the chapter in which the biopic refers to the disappearance of the singer’s mother, it was recorded in Taxco, known as the world capital of silver jewelry.



The buildings and streets of Taxco make it similar to Italy. Photo Shutterstock.

In fiction the location is mentioned as a neighborhood in Italy. Its finite and irregular streets allow this similarity.

Oceania

Released on June 4, Sweet tooth It is the series most chosen at the moment by Argentine users of the streaming giant. The protagonist is a hybrid boy who is part deer and part human.

After a cataclysmic event hits the world, Gus (Christian Convery) befriends Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), a lonely man. Together they search for answers about their origins and a home.

This fiction of eight chapters, inspired by the homonymous comic, dazzles with the landscapes of its scenes. Mountains, forests and waterfalls.



Image from the filming of Sweet Tooth. Netflix press photo.

The chosen country was New Zealand. The directors wanted nature to have a great role.

“We came to shoot the pilot and immediately fell in love. We knew what Sweet Tooth was about, but being in New Zealand made us fully understand it. The magical beauty of that place it feels out of this world, ”said Executive Director Amanda Burrell.

The scenes at the Animal Army barracks were filmed in an actual theme park called Rainbow’s End and located in Auckland. It has more than 20 attractions. They are divided into three areas: the main one with simulators and roller coasters, the kingdom of the boys and Rainbow Playlab, a next generation entertainment center for E-Sports.

Convery confessed that of all the countries he visited New Zealand became his favorite.