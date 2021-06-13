There is a bottle of water next to Frank de Boer. The national coach of the Dutch national team always reaches for it, after every action in the first European Championship match of Orange against Ukraine. He drinks, puffs his cheeks, then throws the bottle away. He often kicks it. Inside foot. Like a stress ball against the nerves. He doesn’t realize it himself – every few minutes he has to look for the bottle.

“We all know how important the first game is,” striker Memphis Depay said this week. “All-important”, former international Wesley Sneijder said VI said. “If you don’t win it, it will come at all costs. The atmosphere, the media comes all over you… Then you can just become the asshole”, he said.



Winning Orange made it unnecessarily difficult



Frank de Boer, he knows that the country still has to convince. Of his own qualities. Of the system with five defenders, three midfielders and two forwards with which he starts against Ukraine. His selection has little experience with it and was visibly uncomfortable during the two exhibition games for this European Championship. On Saturday morning a small plane flew over the training field in Zeist, with a banner: “Frank, just 4-3-3”.

De Boer had seen it, he said later. Laughing: “I also rented a plane. With the text: ‘Thanks for the tip, but it remains 5-3-2’. Imperturbable and relaxed. As De Boer always presents himself around this European Championship.

Until minute one of the game against Ukraine. Then he is all alone, in the front right of his coach compartment. He keeps clenching his hands into fists. He stuffs them into the pockets of his suit – where they never stop for a moment.

It is the tension of a coach who knows that his selection still has to get used to the way of playing that he himself is completely convinced of. He knows that his players say it “takes time” (Denzel Dumfries), that it is “not made for them” (Daley Blind). Even though captain Georginio Wijnaldum said on Saturday that the selection has “really confident” in the tactics.

A night off

De Boer had wanted to hold a final meeting on Saturday evening. But a coach is not just a tactical brain. The players had seen Christian Eriksen collapse near Denmark and was resuscitated. Blind himself had heart problems, Matthijs de Ligt was there when Abdelhak Nouri had a cardiac arrest at Ajax. De Boer, just before the game against Ukraine: “It brought back memories.” He canceled the tactical meeting and gave the players an evening off. De Boer: „You are also human. Fortunately, things seem to be getting better for him.” Yes, it would have been complicated to manage. “But that’s what I was appointed for.”

Disruption that comes in handy. It has helped De Boer more often as a coach. Four national titles at Ajax, for example, in a time of great internal unrest at the club that hardly seemed to affect him. It has another side too. De Boer tends to hold on to his right – even when reality demands otherwise.

At Internazionale (2016), Crystal Palace (2017) and Atlanta United (2019-2020), his vision always failed and he did not commit much. In the worst case, players mutinied at Atlanta. They cheered when they saw on TV that De Boer’s old love Ajax had lost. Conclusion at the three clubs: dismissal.

De Boer is not easily fooled. Despite criticism from players at Crystal Palace that he would show with his kicking technique during training – arrogant, they thought – he does that again for the Orange. Shoot a ball at the bar from a great distance, sometimes placing a few balls in the intersection.

serving

For the players, it suits the trainer they have come to know. That of a laugh, a joke, a wink. A national coach who is also, that is always noticeable, helpful. Humble almost. When the water sprinklers came close to his goalkeepers last week, De Boer ran across half the field to turn them. He fetches balls and helps clean up.

The fact that Frank de Boer has the idea that he is surly is mainly an image. A match like against Ukraine, then the general public will see him. How in the twentieth minute he keeps his arms stiff at his sides, stands on tiptoe and screams loudly – ​​no one can hear him. How he fiercely turns to his assistants when a wrong choice is made by his players, angry look in the eye.

So if it’s different, it stands out. TV analysts immediately start talking about how relaxed De Boer is during a pre-match interview. As if they are seeing another person. But it is not either-or, but both-and.

From minute one, the national coach is the tightest string again. When Wijnaldum scores, in the 52nd minute, the discharge comes. Fists clenched, a scream, his body leans back. He gives his assistant a high five. At the goal of Wout Weghorst, moments later, he is much calmer. Only high fives now. It has been played, he radiates.

On the first goal against, he hits his thigh hard – that leg had to be covered. After the 2-2 he bends deeply. Shaking head, for a long time. Then he stops. No bills. Then, 85th minute: Aké pass – De Boer joins in with his body – Dumfries header: 3-2.

The fists again, the scream again. Immediately consultation. bills. Don’t give away anymore. Relief. They have shown that it is possible with his tactics. But the goals against are worrying. In the hectic pace of the last few minutes, he forgets for a long time to throw away the bottle of water. It dangles in his hand.