US Vice President Kamala Harris announced that she and Mexican President Andres-Manuel Lopez Obrador held “candid” and constructive talks in Mexico on Tuesday on the issue of irregular immigration.

“The United States and Mexico have had a long relationship, and I honestly think we are entering a new era,” Harris told the Mexican president.

She added that she had “candid conversations” with Lopez Obrador, with whom she had signed a memorandum of understanding aimed, according to her, “to address the root causes of migration and help people restore hope in their homes.”

In an interview with NBC on Tuesday, Harris acknowledged that there is no immediate solution to the problem of illegal immigration from Central America.

“There will be no immediate change. But we will see progress,” she said.

Harris arrived in Mexico from Guatemala, the first stop on the vice president’s first foreign trip since taking office in January.

In April, the number of undocumented immigrants arrested at the Mexico-US border reached a 15-year high.

And 82 percent of these immigrants, whose number exceeded 178,600 people, including unaccompanied minors, came from Mexico and from the “Northern Triangle” in Central America, ie Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Harris also discussed with the Mexican president bilateral cooperation in the fight against drug smuggling and immunization against COVID-19.

For his part, the leftist Mexican president said in a tweet on Twitter that the conversations he had with Harris were “sublime, beneficial to our people, and very enjoyable.”