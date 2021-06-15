A popular Moroccan proverb says: “Entering the bathroom is not like leaving it.” The story of 21-year-old Cantal is the best proof of this. As soon as the Dutch young woman set foot in Marrakesh, many things changed inside her, and her family the city with its simplicity and warm weather, she no longer saw An outlet to get out of it, and she became fond of the city of Al-Bahja, whose residents, who are known for their wit and love of life, never leave a smile.

Cantal told Sky News Arabia: “I came to Marrakesh in the summer of 2015, and the first thing I did was ride a bicycle. I took a quick tour of the city to discover it and enjoy the scenic views, which I only saw on travel sites. A few hours to fall in love with the red city.”

Without warning, Cantal transformed from an expatriate tourist into a city-dweller, and after a few weeks, became more knowledgeable about its reefs.

Project Idea

Cantal started from her personal experience to launch the “Bekala Bike” project, and the word “Bekala” in Moroccan colloquial means a bicycle.

Cantal tells Sky News Arabia how she noticed several social phenomena in the streets of Marrakesh, which prompted her to think of extending a helping hand and launching her project: “I noticed when I decided to settle here, that there are young people without work, and I also saw that there is air pollution Because of cars and motorcycles, as in major cities in the world, I said to myself, “Why not launch a project that deals with bicycles and kill two birds with one stone?”

Unleashing her imagination, Cantal set out on her ambitious project, looking for a simple shop to lay the foundation stone for her idea.

She quickly found her goal in the heart of the old city, so she restored an old municipal warehouse, and gathered around her a young team of Moroccan energies, so that the place, after days of work, turned into a large workshop for repairing bicycles. The bicycle is a means of transportation in the service of socio-economic development.

Cantal explains that, since the date of its inauguration, the workshop prepared to re-decorate bicycles has been able to receive about thirty young people who have come to work in it, noting that its ambition is to achieve improved sustainable mobility, protect the historic city center from traffic pollution, and develop a sense of the need to preserve the environment. .

She added that “Pekala Pike” is a “vocational space” that enables young people to develop themselves and get their first job.

Moroccan youth

Among the young people active in the workshop, Issam, Amina and Nahila, who are young people who joined the project in its first steps, and started their journey inside “Pekkala Bike”, as escorts of tourists during their bike tours in the Red City.

The Pekala Bike Association has also worked to form a team of 30 young people to become escorts of tourists, technicians, and workers in the field of “green delivery” by bicycle.

The training of the team was supervised by local and foreign professionals, who worked on teaching bicycle-related techniques, in addition to strengthening personal competencies, in addition to organizing lessons in English and economics, and organizing free workshops for children, to teach them to ride bicycles and teach them the first principles of traffic law.

For the success of the association’s initiatives, “Bekala Bike” relied on partnerships with the public sector in order to expand its influence, and obtain support to expand its activity at the national level.

In the private sector, Cantal is looking for two types of cooperation, the first is commercial, i.e. companies wishing to use bicycles for delivery services, eco-tourism and bicycle rental, while the second is social, i.e. obtaining grants and financial or in-kind support.

In this regard, Cantal praised the support of the TUI AG Foundation, the Embassy of the Netherlands and the World Tourism Organization, as well as national programs and the Mohammed VI National Center for the Disabled, among others.

Thanks to this support, Bekala Bike will be able to launch similar projects in other cities in Morocco, notably in Rabat, Essaouira, Agadir and Taroudant.

Practical advice

Cantal offered three tips for young Moroccan women and men to invest and improve their quality of life, saying: “You must first trust and believe in the idea. At the beginning of the project, you will encounter people asking questions such as, Is this a good idea? Do you think you will succeed? You should not be led by petty remarks and criticism. Which does not help in anything, but you should only listen to those who add improvements to your project and give you practical advice.

Cantal added, “The second advice is to define the goals of the project. The idea should be of various dimensions and aim to achieve integrated goals, such as the Picala Bike project. We want to encourage the use of the bicycle as a clean means of transportation, in addition to creating job opportunities, in addition to training youth and stoke the spirit of entrepreneurship in them.

Finally, the young Dutch woman stressed the need to start work, and not to give in to the many fears and accounts that might interfere with each of the mail launching his project, explaining that excessive thinking may prevent young people from working on their projects.