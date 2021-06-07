From delivery In the summer, new columnists will make their voices heard

The new columnists on the editorial page are a bishop, a linguist, an advertising woman of Finnishness and a superlobbyist.

Helsingin Sanomat Juho Romakkaniemi, President and CEO of the Central Chamber of Commerce, 44, will make his debut as a columnist today.

However, there is no gray eminent CEO, it is known to everyone who has followed @Romaka on Twitter and the often sharp, sometimes provocative tweets of this.

In a week, journalist, author and consultant Anu Partanen, 46, will be heard. Partanen became known for his first book published in the United States. Northern theory of everything: In search of a better life, with which he inspired Americans – Senator Bernie Sanders, for example – to get excited about the Nordic model of society.

Partanen moved from the United States back to Finland in 2018 and currently works as a leading expert in the Nordic West Office.

Janne Saarikivi, 48, is a linguist specializing in Finno-Ugric languages, who has considered the phenomena of the time in his books, columns and YLE. In hindsightas a standard programmer.

In public, he has often defended the value of small cultures against English-speaking world culture.

Mari Leppänen, 42, was ordained bishop of the Archdiocese of Turku in February.

Leppänen has been a pioneer in the church, as Leppänen has an old-fashioned Lestadian background, and the conservative revival movement does not accept female priesthood. The movement closed Leppänen from his district when he was ordained a priest in 2012. Leppänen has also opened the position of women in the Lestadio movement as a researcher.

New columnists will write on the editorial page on Tuesdays until the end of August.