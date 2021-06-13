Conte showed up, gave some interviews, appeared on TV. My piece could end here, because Signor Conte said nothing. This is not a joke, it is true. Conte, mind you, is a good person, arouses sympathy, has polite, elegant manners. He is a hero by chance, chosen by chance by a movement founded by a comedian to the cry of “vaffa”.

Has been the presentable among the youngsters (with zero technical rate) arrived at the honors of politics with a click. Conte has lent himself to making governments with anyone (Salvini, the PD, Renzi) and, of course, to promote the whims of the ally on duty and then fall victim to them.

Now Conte would have the opportunity to get out of it with dignity, also for having managed the dramatic phase of the pandemic with sufficient skill. Insisting, as it is doing, in the role of ferryman of a movement without rhyme or reason, which has only impoverished Italy in terms of prospects and credibility, seems unrealistic to us.

Go back to being a lawyer, do not waste time with Casalino, Di Battista, Toninelli, Taverna. Let the 5 Star Movement melt, it would be a meritorious operation that history will honor. The head Count of the government obviously had an intrinsic relevance (not to be confused with efficacy of action), but now at the head of the 5 Stars risks irrelevance, not only because the movement has no serious idea to propose (apart from the usual shots that are returning in recent weeks), but the Count himself did not seem to want to impose any.

In fact, in his interviews he has always talked about future tables, of comparisons, of convergences, yes but starting from what? Starting from an alliance with a party like the Democratic Party which, with Letta, has accelerated its own irreversible decline? Letta con Conte shares the evanescence of ideas that are limited to “catch-all” slogans. Instead of reacting to grillism and salvinism, the rest of the policy has settled down to them and today we find ourselves a thrilling political class.

The hope is to freeze Draghi, stop the temple, and hope that in the meantime some leaders will come out able to make the Italians understand that there are no shortcuts and that rigor and skills will be needed, reminding us that in a maximum of two years the PNRR euphoria will be over if we do not follow up on the path of reform that Draghi is trying to initiate. Process all the more necessary because the sterilization of the Stability Pact will fail.