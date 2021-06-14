Square enix and the Team ninja they surely expected that Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin was one of the big announcements of the first conference in the E3 2021.

However, the results were a bit … disappointing. Yes, there were those who were happy with the announcement of the game. But others complained about various elements related to it. Among them the design of the characters, very far from the one handled in the saga of Final fantasy.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin didn’t do very well

There is no shortage of complaints that they are too generic for their own good. So much so, that the preview with which the game was shown has more than six thousand ‘I do not like it’ against five thousand something ‘I like’ with 285K views.

In addition to the appearance of the game, many criticize that the protagonist says the word all the time ‘Chaos’ (Chaos, in Spanish). To make matters worse, the demo for this title is causing problems. Specifically, in the PS5.

Some Final Fantasy fans are disappointed by E3 announcements

This trial version of Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin it just doesn’t work, and some have pointed out that it marks them that the download is corrupt. Square enix is working to fix the problem, but the problem is that this demo will expire in a few days.

So you have to hurry to do it, or in that case, extend the trial period. The auction of all the above was an initiative on the part of Square enix.

It didn’t take long for memes about the game to appear

Precisely on the day of the transmission, the accounts in Twitter of the company, corresponding to the United States and Europe closed their accounts to only focus on one and promote the ads.

There were those who thought that it was due to the multiple negative reactions caused by the conference. Actually, it was something that had been planned for a long time, and that unfortunately added to all the negativity that was in full swing.

‘Don’t do good things that seem bad ‘says a well-known saying. Very bad was that this was added to the reception of Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. The fact is that they well say that first impressions count a lot, and in that sense, the game did not go very well.

At least there is enough time to make some corrections. It is certain that Square enix and the Team ninja they are taking note of what happened.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin will go on sale sometime in 2022, both in PS4 What PS5, in addition to Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S Y Pc.

Fountain.



