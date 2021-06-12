A delegation from Caracas, led by the president of the Wine Horse Band, Francisco Javier Gallego, and the Councilor for Tourism, José Carlos Gómez, traveled to La Cartuja de Jerez de la Frontera to carry out a twinning approach to one of the stud farms. most important, property of the General Directorate of Heritage of the Spanish State, to the Caravacan celebration that is integrated into the Vera Cruz celebrations and which is declared Intangible Cultural Heritage by Unesco.

The agreement signed reflects the mutual commitment to carry out activities to promote, disseminate and enhance the cultural legacy that both destinations treasure. The first act materialized with the signing of the collaboration agreement by the president of the Wine Horse Band and the representative of the state company Expasa Agricultura y Ganadería, Judit Anda. Next, some of the pieces that make up the harnessing of the Wine Horses to ‘Festejado’ were placed, one of the valuable specimens that are raised and kept in the Yeguada La Cartuja-Hierro de Bocado, whose origin dates back to the 15th century.

The Councilor for Tourism, José Carlos Gómez, explained that “the City Council supports this twinning driven by love and traditions around the horse, which will also be an outstanding tourist promotion, since for three months the harnessing of the Wine Horse is exposed together with promotional material of the resources and attractions that the municipality has ”. He added that “more than 20,000 people will participate until September 8 in the guided tours of the Jerez facilities and will be able to learn about our celebration.”

The signed agreement reflects the commitment to carry out joint activities for the promotion and dissemination of the cultural legacy



A space in the museum



The House-Museum of the Wine Horses will dedicate a space to the Yeguada La Cartuja-Hierro de Bocado, the most outstanding reserve of Spanish horses, which in 1983 became part of the State Heritage. For his part, the president of the Wine Horse Band expressed his gratitude “for the interest shown to make this agreement a reality.” Thus, he explained that “we are very excited about this joint project that unites our celebration with the most emblematic institution dedicated to breeding, studying and improving the lineage of the pure Spanish breed.”