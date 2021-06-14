They are the ones who for weeks have persisted in seeing “Conte’s widows” everywhere. This is how they call anyone who allows themselves to observe and criticize any action of the Draghi government or of General Figliuolo (of which they have posters in the room next to the favorite football player or singer) and if someone points out that using widowhood to mock the others, both rather obnoxious and out of place, tell you that it is a “way of saying”.

After all, they are the same as the “ciaone”, the “stay calm”, the poor who deserve it and the unemployed who are idlers. Reading them you would think that they are more sweetened Salvini and instead, mystery of faith, they are placed in the center-left.

Better: they imagine a center-left in which only they exist and which makes great barbecues with the center-right, all arm in arm, because they are the same ones who have been carrying out for some time the rehabilitation process of homeopathic fascists sold as future statesmen.

All day they write about politics, on their social networks in which they make a group supporting themselves whirlwindly, squires of a beast clone of Salvini’s with the only difference that they almost always guess the subjunctives.

Their constant theme is always the same, always the same: the PD. They hate the PD, they were all invented by the PD, many of them were elected with the PD and yet the PD is their constant argument.

They would like to destroy it, destroy it, but they pretend to goad him “for his own good”. Why a voter from one party should be so keenly interested in another might seem incomprehensible. Then you start looking at their vote percentages and understand their enemy’s reflection is the only way to get some light.

There are those who are running for mayor of Rome, like Calenda, and do not let a single day pass without animatedly discussing the PD, guilty of not having crowned him as the sole candidate (king and pope) of the center-left.

There are those who like the Renzians take it out on the PD that allows Conte to support one of his candidates in the primary, where Renzi has put one of his candidates directly with the stamp. Then every now and then it happens that someone says “ok, if you don’t like it you can go” and they get into a corner with a pout. But they stay, they don’t go, without understanding why that party they kick every day is angry with them so much. And they would like to make a political program of their obsession.