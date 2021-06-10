It will have a simultaneous release on PC and consoles, and it promises more freedom and much more creativity.

A leak put us on notice but it has not been until now that the new of the authors of the funny Two Point Hospital has been officially announced, which changes the world of medicine for the university, but keeps intact its colorful staging and crazy humor . Your name? Two Point Campus, a game of strategy and management which will have a simultaneous release on PC and consoles at the year 2022.

The management will have a great weight in the action of the video gameDeveloped by veterans of the extinct Bullfrog, authors among others of Theme Hospital, Dungeon Keeper or Theme Park, in Two Point Campus we will have to build a crazy university where, far from giving the classes that you would expect in an educational center of this level, you will find a gentlemen’s school in the purest Middle Ages style, or gastronomy courses with giant pizzas or huge cakes. As a great novelty, now we will have the opportunity to create huge outdoor spaces while we shape the classroom and basic services for students.

The management will have a great weight in the action of this new Two Point Campus, to the point that our decisions “They will determine the lives of the students and staff you hire.”, according to the official press release. But the options go further, because you will also have to worry that the students are happy finding them friends, helping them manage stress or taking them to participate in social and sporting events.

“We hope the awesome Two Point community falls in love with all that new creative freedom that Two Point Campus brings and that new players are intrigued by the settings and the quirky world we are building, filled with our distinctive charm and sense of humor, “said Two Point Studios Co-Founder and Creative Director Garry Carr In 3DJuegos we have already had the opportunity to see the game in action and will have first impressions of Two Point Campus available very soon.

Its trailer allows you to see some of the many options that this game will have, which will be released on PC, Xbox Series X | S, PS5, Xbox One and PS4 in 2022.

