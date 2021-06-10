The new Battlefield 2042 is not the video game that places us further into the future within the saga.

Speculation and rumors are over: we already know what the new game from the Battlefield saga. EA Y HE SAYS have announced the new Battlefield 2042, focused entirely on the multiplayer section, with 128 player battles. The title will be released on October 22 of this year and places us in a not too distant future of our existence, in a fictional moment of chaos.

The game will be divided into three large blocks to make your multiplayer experience one varied and complete. On the one hand, All-Out Warfare, has the modes Conquest and Assault, and two that are kept secret. On the other hand, Hazard Zone it focuses on squads (but it won’t be a battle royale). Finally, there is a extra mode which hasn’t been announced, but which EA says will appeal to the most ardent fans of the franchise.

This new setting in the saga has made us think about 3DGames what are they all times the franchise has been through, from Battlefield 1 to Battlefield 2142 (we left out Battlefield: Heroes). Yes, 2042 is not the most distant in time, did you remember? If you want to know more about the new Battlefield 2042, in 3DGames we were lucky to see it and we loved the news that the video game will bring.

Battlefield 1 – World War I We had to wait a few Battlefield installments to get into WWI, but in terms of time, Battlefield 1 is the oldest. It came out in 2016, with a great campaign and multiplayer. Battlefield 1942 – World War II The first video game in the series, which was a before and after in war shooters. The game invites us to recall several battles of World War II, a time repeated in the franchise. Battlefield 1943 – World War II And indeed, the 1942 sequel extends the experience by taking us to operations in the Pacific. Its strong, the multiplayer of 24 players, with battles between the USA and Japan. Battlefield V – World War II The last Battlefield before the new one took us back to World War II, in a game that was released in 2018 involved in a lot of controversy: critics complained of historical inaccuracy. Battlefield Vietnam – Vietnam War Many of the games make their setting very clear in the name, and this is one of them. This classic Battlefield takes us to the war between the United States and North Vietnam, a conflict from 1955 to 1975. Battlefield 2 – Circa 2005 A game bigger than the previous ones, which was launched in 2005 and places us in a contemporary time with respect to that year. The United States, the People’s Republic of China and the fictional Middle East Coalition battle it out. Battlefield: Bad Company – Future Near 2008 The Bad Company are much loved games and the first, released in 2008, places us in a fictional future and close to that date, in the first war between the United States and the Russian Federation. Battlefield: Bad Company 2 – Near Future 2010 Bad Company 2 is one of the most loved by many fans of the saga. It is a direct sequel to the first, so it is set in the near future to 2010, although it begins in 1944. Battlefield: Hardline – Mid-decade 2010 This installment of Battlefield was a revolution in the saga and had a diverse acceptance, for being a game radically different from the usual. Its plot starts in 2012 and extends into 2015. Battlefield 3 – 2014 The Battlefields are synonymous with graphic power, but 3 is probably one of the ones that impacted us the most. It places us in a fictitious war of 2014, with different scenarios such as Iran or Iraq. Battlefield 4 – 2020 This game takes us to another fictional war in 2020, six years after what happened in the third installment. A game applauded mainly for its multiplayer, with a weak campaign. Battlefield 2042 – 2042 The new Battlefield takes us back to the future and makes us imagine a fictional war in 2042, in a world on the brink of destruction. Focused on multiplayer, with 128 player battles. Battlefield 2142 – 2142 Although the truth is that the Battlefield that takes us further in the future is 2142, one of the first to come out. The game is set in a fictional age in the ice age in the 22nd century.

