The new Battlefield 2042 is not the video game that places us further into the future within the saga.
Speculation and rumors are over: we already know what the new game from the Battlefield saga. EA Y HE SAYS have announced the new Battlefield 2042, focused entirely on the multiplayer section, with 128 player battles. The title will be released on October 22 of this year and places us in a not too distant future of our existence, in a fictional moment of chaos.
The game will be divided into three large blocks to make your multiplayer experience one varied and complete. On the one hand, All-Out Warfare, has the modes Conquest and Assault, and two that are kept secret. On the other hand, Hazard Zone it focuses on squads (but it won’t be a battle royale). Finally, there is a extra mode which hasn’t been announced, but which EA says will appeal to the most ardent fans of the franchise.
This new setting in the saga has made us think about 3DGames what are they all times the franchise has been through, from Battlefield 1 to Battlefield 2142 (we left out Battlefield: Heroes). Yes, 2042 is not the most distant in time, did you remember? If you want to know more about the new Battlefield 2042, in 3DGames we were lucky to see it and we loved the news that the video game will bring.
More about: Battlefield, Battlefield 2042, EA and DICE.
