E.For the first time in six years there is a partial solar eclipse for about two hours in Germany on Thursday. It can be observed particularly well from around 11.20 a.m. in the north of the country. “The further north, the better,” said a spokeswoman for the Hamburg Planetarium. There the sun is covered by around 17 percent, in Kiel by 19 percent, in Flensburg even by 20 percent – in Munich, on the other hand, only around 6 percent.

According to the planetarium, the natural spectacle occurs when the moon – seen from the earth – moves in front of the sun. The maximum will be observed in Germany between 12.20 p.m. and 12.40 p.m., depending on the location from west to east. Around an hour earlier, the moon began to move in front of the star in the center of our solar system. One hour after the maximum, the spectacle is over. The Star Friends Association warns against observing the partial eclipse without special eclipse glasses.

In large parts of Germany, nothing stands in the way of the partial solar eclipse. From the central and eastern low mountain range to the Alps, there are showers and thunderstorms, but in the rest of the republic the sky is hardly cloudy on Thursday, said the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach. There are particularly good prospects in the west and east. The temperatures are between 22 and 28 degrees.

At the weekend the weather becomes even more summery. “In general, higher air pressure and predominantly summer temperatures prevail,” said DWD meteorologist Sabine Krüger. It gets warmest on the Upper Rhine with up to 29 degrees, otherwise the values ​​are between 22 and 28 degrees. It is sunny almost everywhere, only in the northwest are harmless cloud fields.