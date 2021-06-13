It’s been a few weeks since HBO Max premiered Friends: the reunion, a nearly two-hour episode that brought back the six stars of the iconic 90s production. Also, the special was attended by Lady Gaga, Reese Whiterspoon, BTS and Justin Bieber. This tribute to the most beloved group of friends on the small screen had a great impact not only on its loyal fans, but also on the platforms where it was released.

As detailed by Variety magazine, TVision – television analytics provider – claimed that Friends: the reunion was seen by 29% of American households on May 27 (the day it premiered), through HBO Max. With this, it was almost on par with Wonder Woman 1984. However, the repercussions of its popularity have not stopped there.

According to what was shared by Screenrant, in the UK, the special was available on May 27 at 8am on Sky. Likewise, at 8 pm it was broadcast through Sky One. In that sense, the British company itself reported that the program became the most watched in the history of its entertainment channel.

In addition, thanks to the 5.3 million people who saw the title in its live, recorded and downloaded versions, Friends: the reunion became the largest on their platform (Sky) in the last two years. With this, it approaches the records of a very recent television monster like Game of Thrones, suggests the aforementioned medium.