During a live broadcast on Instagram, the two former Amici 20 dancers, Rosa di Grazia and Martina Miliddi, joked and remembered some moments they lived in the school together. At one point, however, Martina made a joke to her friend, who replied generating great embarrassment: all Aka7even’s “fault”!

Martina Miliddi is Rose of Grace, the two former dancers of Friends 20, have had a very similar path within the talent led by Maria De Filippi: both followed by the coach Lorella Cuccarini and both targeted by the teacher Alessandra Celentano, they still managed to access the evening, demonstrating their qualities.

Their friendship, consolidated in the small house of Friends, is continuing even outside the program and the two dancers are often the protagonists of funny direct on Instagram, like the one made last night, where they tell anecdotes of their life in school and where they answer the questions of followers.

During the last live broadcast, however, there was a visible moment embarrassment due to Aka7even!

Friends: Rosa and Martina embarrassed for Aka7even

Martina Miliddi, in fact, just saw Rose of Grace dressed in a top yellow and a ribbon on her hair of the same color, she asked her friend to show hers look further away, so that you could see in full: “But let me see, today you are all in yellow”.

Rose, then, she turned away from the camera and showed the outfit, making fun of the choice of color and humming the famous song “There is a chick on the radio”. Shortly after, however, the dancer Neapolitan let slip a “Today I am a lot yellow!”, Silencing the conversation.

“Yellow”, in fact, it is the title of the first single of Aka7even, the singer who was engaged to own Martina: the two announced the breakup shortly before the final. Martina, then, not knowing what to say, he first laughed nervously and then pretended to hide behind the camera while Rose, with folded hands and an embarrassed smile, she tried to apologize to her friend for putting her in trouble.