Rosa di Grazia has finally come out into the open: the story between her and the singer Deddy, born within the school of Amici, is over. For some time, the two had not shown up together anymore and, now, the confirmation has arrived: Rosa and Deddy have broken up.

“You have asked me many and many times and I have always glossed over”, thus begins the long message than the dancer Rose of Grace, former student of Friends 20, posted on his Instagram profile. For some time, in fact, fans have been waiting anxiously to know if the love story between her and the singer Deddy, born within the program conducted by Maria De Filippi, was continuing or was interrupted.

The two boys, despite never having been seen together since they left Friends, they never said anything about it, avoiding all questions from fans and reporters. Now, however, the time has come to speak and it was the first to do so Rose of Grace:

“After a month, I’m here to tell you that the history among us, outside, it did not have a new beginning as I would have imagined and hoped ”.

Friends, Rosa confesses: “I was not ready”

There dancer she also wanted to justify herself with her followers by explaining that, if up to this moment she chose to remain silent, it was only because she did not feel ready to address the topic:

“You know things can go or not, it is part of life and above all it is nobody’s fault. I simply wasn’t ready to talk about it publicly yet ”.

Rose, then, he told that between her and Deddy is over without rancor: “We talked and clarified and I wish him well”.

After about a month, during which the dancer he explained that he had thought for a long time, Rose of Grace finally he can say he has found serenity, even if Deddy he is no longer at his side. For this, the dancer she appealed to fans who endure her, asking them to move on, just like she did too: