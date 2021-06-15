Rosa di Grazia announced yesterday that the love story between her and Deddy is over. The dancer had asked her fans to understand her motives without continuing to insist on her connection with the singer and they showed their full support.

Rose of Grace announced the end of his love story with Deddy: the two alumni of Amici were one of the most followed couples of the talent but, once out of the program of Maria De Filippi, their bond did not last. “I’m ready to start over with myself,” said La dancer, asking his followers not to insist on his relationship with the singer anymore.

The questions gods fan, in fact, they were very many in this period but Rose she was not yet ready to address the subject. Now that he’s told the truth, the dancer he no longer wants to justify himself further: with Deddy it didn’t work, but the good remains.

The followers of Rose, who followed her on her path to Friends, showed great understanding: the comments left under the post, through which the dancer he communicated the breakup with Deddy, they were all encouraging and supportive.

Friends: the words of the fans for Rosa

Once again, therefore, Rose had a great demonstration ofaffection from his own fan, who have not missed an opportunity to write very sweet words to her:

“On behalf of all the fandom of Deddy, we would have no reason to criticize or judge you. As you wrote, certain things come and go. We will support both as we always have. Thank you of the emotions you gave us “.

There were many who thanked the dancer for the emotions she is Deddy they brought viewers to life with their incredible love story: “You made me to believe really inlove”, Wrote someone, underlining the good they have been able to leave in everyone’s heart.

“We will continue to support you always”: this is the promise gods fan to Rosa. The one with Deddy it was only part of her journey to Amici: her dream continues and with her there will be all those who loved her.