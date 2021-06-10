Frida sofia, daughter of singer Alejandra Guzmán, announced a formal lawsuit against her mother and Enrique Guzman. Through her social networks, the young woman confirmed the fact in a shared video.

These actions follow the public complaint he made against his grandfather, claiming to have suffered sexual abuse when he was 5 years old, and the revelations about his mother in May 2020.

“During the interview I let go and I couldn’t keep quiet anymore,” he said in the video referring to the case.

“I am not a person who sells himself to tell his life and call it an exclusive, many find it difficult to understand that this was not an exclusive that I sold, it is the reality of what my life has been and it is not for sale”, added the artist.

Frida Sofía will face in court with her family

The singer decided to stop pretending that she was leading “a perfect life” and, in that sense, decided to take the measure. “You start to think that nobody is going to believe you if you speak,” he revealed.

“The interview opened my eyes to how normalized abuse is in society, which we keep quiet because it is more comfortable for everyone to pretend that it did not happen, because we are afraid of being singled out, being called crazy, manipulative, mentally unstable, when the abuse is precisely the reason for the trauma we women suffer, “she added in her speech.

Similarly, he confirmed the formal lawsuit against his grandfather and mother. “ Today I reiterate my decision to initiate legal action against Enrique and Alejandra Guzmán because of the various events to which I was subjected and they marked me, and they affect me every day, ”the young woman said.

