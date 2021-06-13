The Netherlands team won their first match of the Euro Cup against a Ukraine that did not bow despite the fact that the orange it was far superior, and it put them in serious trouble. The Ukrainians came back from the game and tied at two, but finally Dumfries scored the third and gave the Netherlands the victory. In this match we could have highlighted the arrivals of Wijnaldum, the quality of Depay or the sacrifice and goal of Dumfries, but the victory cannot be understood without De Jong’s ability to control the game of his team in the midfield.
The Barça player played in a more backward position and with more ties than with the Blaugrana club, where he has more freedom and can reach more to the front to create danger. De Jong played practically as a midfielder to connect his defenses with his attackers, and he did it perfectly, everything he did with the ball and without it, he did well.
De Jong was 91% correct in the passes he gave and made more than 90 passes in the match, a sign that the game is passing through the feet of the Barça midfielder. In addition, he successfully managed 4 dribbles out of 5, in an area of the field where there were so many Ukrainian players, only a player of the Frenkie class can get away from players.
But he not only contributed in this facet of the game, De Jong also helped his team in the defensive work, and managed to win 7 duels on the ground of 9 and 2 of 2 aerial duels, despite his short stature. Considering these statistics, it is undeniable that De Jong has been the engine of his team’s victory today, since although he did not assist or score a goal, he made his team work at all times with hardly any errors, or what is the same, he did a perfect match.
