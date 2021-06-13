The Barça player played in a more backward position and with more ties than with the Blaugrana club, where he has more freedom and can reach more to the front to create danger. De Jong played practically as a midfielder to connect his defenses with his attackers, and he did it perfectly, everything he did with the ball and without it, he did well.

Why is De Jong everywhere ?!

Frenkie de Jong's football. A midfielder capable of cleaning the exit, generating chances and reaching the rival area with meaning. LOTS OF CLASS.

But he not only contributed in this facet of the game, De Jong also helped his team in the defensive work, and managed to win 7 duels on the ground of 9 and 2 of 2 aerial duels, despite his short stature. Considering these statistics, it is undeniable that De Jong has been the engine of his team’s victory today, since although he did not assist or score a goal, he made his team work at all times with hardly any errors, or what is the same, he did a perfect match.