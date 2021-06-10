Damien Tarel, the man who slapped French President Emmanuel Macron this week during a public ceremony in southeastern France, was sentenced on Thursday to 18 months in prison, four of them firm, by a court in Valence.

The judge ordered his immediate admission to jail to prevent the aggressor, who can still appeal the sentence, from making a political argument on leaving the court. In addition, Tarel was sentenced to three years of deprivation of civic rights, including voting rights, and will not be able to have weapons for 5 years.

The incident occurred during a displacement of the head of state in Tain-l’Hermitage in the Drôme department. Macron approached to greet a group of citizens who were behind a fence. The 28-year-old Tarel grabbed Macron by one arm and slapped him with the other hand.

Tarel acknowledged the attack before the judge, although he assured that it was not premeditated. «He wanted to shake my hand. I hesitated to do so. When he approached, I said: Montjoie Saint-Denis! (battle cry of the kings of France) Down with the macronía! And I slapped him, “explained this fan of martial arts, chivalry and manga and a supporter of the” yellow vests “movement.