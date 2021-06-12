D.he Czech Barbora Krejcikova won the French Open in Paris. The 25-year-old tennis player prevailed on Saturday in the surprise final against the slightly favored Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6: 1, 2: 6, 6: 4 and thus celebrated the first Grand Slam title of her career. For both players it was the first final in one of the four most important tournaments. Krejcikova converted her fourth match point after 1:58 hours.

On Sunday, Krejcikova even has the chance of another title at the Stade Roland Garros. Then she is in the double final with her compatriot Katerina Siniakova. In the men’s match, the Serbian Novak Djokovic and the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas face each other in the final.

“I still can’t believe that I won a title here at a Grand Slam tournament,” said Krejcikova after the game. Then it got emotional when Krejcikova thought of her trainer Jana Novotna, who died around three years ago. “I hope she’s watching me now and is happy,” said the Czech.

The favorites like Ashleigh Barty, Naomi Osaka or Serena Williams had all said goodbye early on. The three German tennis women Angelique Kerber, Laura Siegemund and Andrea Petkovic were also eliminated in the first round.

Perfect start

Krejcikova got off to a perfect start on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Although the Czech made her first service game, the outsider managed the re-break immediately and was then unstoppable. While Pavlyuchenkova initially seemed inhibited in the biggest game of her career so far, Krejcikova played completely carefree. The Czech had already won the tournament in Strasbourg in the run-up to the French Open and was bursting with self-confidence after a total of eleven wins in a row. After six games in a row, she won the first set 6-1.

But Pavlyuchenkova then fought his way into the game. The Russian managed a quick break, after which she put her nervousness down and was now the decisive player. The 29-year-old took her opponent’s serve a total of three times and thus managed to equalize the set.

Decisive break

However, Pavlyuchenkova had to undergo treatment on the thigh for a long time towards the end of the second set. Although she was able to continue playing with a thick bandage, the former number one among the juniors seemed a bit inhibited. Krejcikova made the decisive break to 4: 3. When the Russian served, she then missed two match points, but a little later she made the greatest success of her career perfect on her own serve. For the sixth time in a row there was a premiere winner in Paris.