The changes to the F1 calendar due to the pandemic and consequent restrictions that first canceled the trip to Canada and then made it impossible to race last weekend in Turkey led to another concomitance of appointments between the Circus and the World Championship. F1 is staged in France a week earlier than the original scheduled dates initially from 25 to 27 June, while MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 instead race in Germany at the Sachsenring.

GP France 2021: program, circuit, Sky and TV8 timetables

The two-wheeled stage will also be broadcast live in the clear on TV8 unlike F1, which will return live in the clear only in September on the occasion of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza. The broadcaster has finally formalized the programming for next weekend with a decidedly targeted choice. Qualifying for the French Grand Prix and the race will be broadcast in early evening on Saturday and Sunday at 9.30pm, a time that if on the one hand forces fans to stay away from any type of notification or risk of spoilers, on the other it ‘gives’ total freedom to spend Saturday and Sunday outdoors. Furthermore, the transmission of the Grand Prix on Sunday at 21:30 also allows us to avoid the overlap with Italy-Wales. The third match of the Azzurri of the European Football Championship, in fact, has the starting whistle scheduled at 18:00. Saturday at 21:00 Spain-Poland is scheduled, not exactly a bugbear in terms of competition for the deferred qualifying scheduled for Saturday at 21:30. As always, all the sessions of the French Grand Prix can be followed live on FormulaPassion.it through our textual report.