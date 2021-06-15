Program and TV times of the French GP 2021, seventh proof of the season 2021, on the fast circuit of Paul Ricard, to Le Castellet. In 2020 the French race did not take place due to the stop imposed by Covid-19. This year promises to be very interesting, especially after the twists and turns of Baku where is it Lewis Hamilton did not take advantage of the withdrawal of Max Verstappen, to overcome it at the head of the drivers standings. In France he will also try to have his say Ferrari that with Charles Leclerc he conquered the last two pole position of the season, a Monk and in Azerbaijan.

The 2021 French GP race weekend is visible on TV and in direct only on Sky, while on TV8 are scheduled deferred qualifications and the race.

French GP F1 2021 SKY and TV8 schedules

Friday 18 June 2021 (FREE PRACTICE)

11.30-12.30: Free Practice 1 (live on Sky Sport F1)

15.00-16.00: Free Practice 2 (live on Sky Sport F1)

Saturday 19 June 2021 (FREE PRACTICE AND QUALIFYING)

12.00-13.00: Free Practice 3 (live on Sky Sport F1)

15.00-16.00: Qualifying (live on Sky Sport F1, delayed at 18.00 on TV8)

Sunday 20 June 2021 (RACE)

15.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1, delayed at 18.00 on TV8)

The French GP at Le Castellet is live only on Sky, starting at 15.00

F1 GP France 2021 at the Baku circuit

After the 2020 flat rate due to the COVID-19 the track of Paul Ricard to Le Castellet returns to host a Formula 1 race. The French GP from 2018 will take place on the track located in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region, previously until 2008 it was held in Magny Cours.

The Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet is one of the fastest in the World Championship. Measure 5.842 kilometers (the race takes place over 53 laps) and is famous for the legendary Courbe de Signes, the corner that the drivers accelerate after the very long straight of the Mistral, where pilots can also exceed the 340 km / h.

Satellite view of the current layout of the Paul Ricard track in Le Castellet

Before the track re-entered the F1 calendar in 2018 after a prolonged absence, a chicane to slow down the high top speeds, actually doing it two separate straights with a chicane in the middle.

Al Paul Ricard can do very hot at this time of year: last time, track temperatures exceeded 50 degrees centigrade.

The Paul Ricard track in Le Castellet

The track record is 1’28 ″ 319 and belongs to Lewis Hamilton which in 2019 obtained the pole position and then he won the GP in front of his teammate Valterri Bottas. The fastest time in the race, on the other hand, is for the former Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, which in 2019 filmed in 1’32 ″ 740.

