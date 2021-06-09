Paris (dpa)

A head-butting, a fist, a rebellion, numerous defections, allegations of sex scandals, legal troubles and the suspension of a legend. They may be suitable for a television series, but the truth is that they were a summary of the events that the French national football team went through over many years, before the World Cup title broke the barrier of painful memories.

Over the ten years after the team lost the final match of the 2006 World Cup in Germany, the team suffered more crises than success. The team’s qualification to the final match of the last European Nations Cup “Euro 2016” in France gave the team hope to win a new title on its soil, after winning the 1998 World Cup in France.

But the team failed the test and fell to its Portuguese counterpart in the final match of the tournament, before making up for this by winning the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Since the French football legend Zinedine Zidane headbutted the Italian player Marco Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup final, and until the other French legend Michel Platini was suspended for years from any activities related to the game, French football has attracted great attention and grabbed the headlines because of its problems. Many more than him because of the matches played by the French national team.

But the World Cup title, brought the French cocks back to the throne from the widest doors.

Therefore, the upcoming European Nations Cup “Euro 2020” will be an exemplary opportunity for French football to repeat the achievement.

The labyrinth of the French national team began in July 2006 in the German capital, Berlin, when Zidane lost his nerve and headbutted Materazzi in the chest during the final match of the German World Cup.

With Zidane’s expulsion, the French team played in extra time with only ten players, before the two teams went to the penalty shootout that decided the title in favor of the Italian team, “The Azzurri”. Despite this, Zidane never expressed remorse for the headbutt he directed at Materazzi’s chest.

Zidane said, a few days after this match, which marked the end of his football career: I was hoping to knock me out for hearing what I heard. Do you think I wanted to do this? No, of course not. But there is no reaction without motivation.

In the next big tournament for the team, Euro 2008, the French team fell early and got out of the first round of the tournament without winning any of the three matches it played.

The team also needed a miracle and a new historic hand touch to qualify for the 2010 World Cup finals in South Africa. The French sports newspaper, L’Equipe, described the handball as saving a career, on its front page in the issue of November 19, 2009, the day after the French team qualified for the 2010 World Cup through a completely controversial confrontation against the Irish team in the European play-off.

During the second leg match between the two teams in this decisive play-off, the famous former French striker Thierry Henry controlled the ball with his left hand and prepared the ball to his colleague William Gallas to put it in the goal, scoring the winning goal and qualifying. The ball rested in the palm of Henry’s left hand for about a second, without the referee awarding a handball to stop play.

Henry himself later revealed that he would have preferred a rematch. Ireland demanded a replay of the match, but FIFA refused and approved the French team’s qualification for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Perhaps Henry would not have controlled the ball at all in this way had he known what would happen to the team in the 2010 World Cup, when the team suffered a resounding fall in the tournament. Tensions escalated in the French camp during the 2010 World Cup to intolerable levels, when veteran striker Nicolas Anelka, one of the team’s most prominent stars, insulted his coach at the time, Raymond Domenech.

Dominic decided to deport the player back to his country, but the team’s players supported their colleague and boycotted the team’s training before the team’s last decisive match in the group stage. As a result of these circumstances, the French team exited the tournament in the first round with one point from the three matches, as it lost to Mexico and South Africa and drew with Uruguay.

It seemed that the French team regained some of its poise after Dominic left the team in 2010, despite losing, led by coach Laurent Blanc, to his Spanish counterpart in the quarter-finals of Euro 2012, before the Spanish team completed its way to the podium for the European title for the second time in a row.

Blanc, and after him his successor Didier Deschamps, managed to calm the situation inside the team and rebuild the French team. Despite this, scandals continued, with Ribery saying in 2014 that he would leave the French national team for “cruel personal” reasons, while Benzema missed Euro 2016 for reasons not related to his level on the field.

Benzema was suspended over allegations that he was involved in blackmailing teammate Matteo Valbuena. What made the situation worse was the arrest of Platini, who played a prominent role in bringing the organization of Euro 2016 to France, due to allegations of his involvement in corruption scandals.

But the French team led by Deschamps managed to return to the podiums during the 2018 World Cup, and the team is now seeking to repeat the achievement it achieved more than two decades ago, when it won the Euro 2000 title two years after winning the world title.

The team’s chances of achieving this achievement are supported by the presence of the dangerous striker Kylian Mbappe, the French star of Paris Saint-Germain, who led the French roosters to win the world title three years ago.

Deschamps also returned striker Karim Benzema to the French national team after a long absence, in light of his continued superiority and good scoring with Real Madrid, to be with Mbappe and Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann a huge attacking force for the team at Euro 2020.