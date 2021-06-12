Baye Ag Bakabo, leader of the jihadist organization Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, died on June 5 in an attack by the French Army in northern Mali, as confirmed this Friday by Defense Minister Florence Parly. He is primarily responsible for the kidnapping and murder of French RFI journalists Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon in that African nation, in November 2013.

Defense Minister Florence Parly reported at a press conference that Baye Ag Bakabo, leader of the jihadist organization Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, and the main person responsible for the double crime against French reporters, was killed in a military operation. about 10 kilometers from Aguelhok, in northern Mali.

In the operation, in addition to Bakabo, three other terrorists died, who according to official information were going to attack an enclave managed by the Chadian battalion of the United Nations mission (Minusma).

“Their neutralization puts an end to a long wait,” said the minister, after sending her “thoughts to the families and relatives” of the victims.

Parly congratulated the “professionalism” of the military that carried out the “delicate and complex” mission, and stressed that this operation reflects France’s priority in the Sahel, which is to combat terrorism.

His announcement came just a day after President Emmanuel Macron announced that the Barkhane force is going to undergo a “profound transformation”, for which it will cease to be an external operation to become one of support and cooperation to the Armies of the area they want.

“Although the device changes, the objective remains: France remains committed against international terrorism, together with the Sahel countries, and for the security of Europe and the French,” said the Defense Minister on Friday.

Al Qaeda claimed responsibility for the murders of journalists

On November 2, 2013, the two Radio France Internationale (RFI) journalists, Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon, were abducted while making a report and were later killed in captivity in northern Mali.

On November 6 of that year, the jihadist organization Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) claimed responsibility for the double murder. And the direct responsibility of Baye Ag Bakabo, leader of the jihadist organization, was clarified by the French authorities after detecting the use of his personal vehicle, as well as by several calls he made to Al-Qaeda officials in the area.

The events took place near Kidal, a few months after the French operation Serval, which was intended to prevent an armed column of jihadists from seizing Bamako.

AQIM claimed responsibility for the crime, stating that it did so in “response to the daily crimes of France against the rights of Malians and the actions of international forces against the Muslims of Azwad.”

However, there is still an ongoing judicial investigation into this case. The France Médias Monde (FMM) group, to which RFI belongs, reacted to the death of the named principal. He asked the authorities to complete the process, to determine “fully the circumstances of the tragedy, and lead to the arrest of all the remaining members of the command team and their possible accomplices so that they can be tried.”

With EFE and AFP