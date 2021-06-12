All those students interested in joining the training project of the Metal Federation can formalize their enrollment electronically until June 28 EP MURCIA. Saturday 12 June 2021, 12:27



The Regional Federation of Metal Entrepreneurs (Fremm) has opened the enrollment period for five degrees of Concerted Professional Training for the next year, corresponding to Welding-Boilermaking, Jewelry, Industrial Vehicles, Electrotechnical and Automated Systems and Development of Thermal and Fluid Installations Projects.

Two are medium grade and three higher grade, respectively, with a high practical component and direct to a job, according to Fremm sources in a public statement. All those students interested in joining the training project of the Metal Federation can formalize their enrollment electronically until June 28 on the public digital portals sede.carm.es or www.carm.es/education.