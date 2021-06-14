In her book, Fränzi Kühne, a member of the Freenet supervisory board, asked other supervisory boards many of the questions that she is often asked in interviews: men. However, they often found these questions completely absurd. A conversation.

Fränzi Kühne, born in 1983, became Germany’s youngest member of the supervisory board of the telecommunications company Freenet at the age of 34. Before that, she was a co-founder of Germany’s first social media agency and has since helped shape how digitization, social media, new business models and organizational forms are discussed and designed in Germany. Your agency TLGG was able to win federal ministries and DAX companies such as Volkswagen, Bayer or Eon as customers after a short time. In 2015 Fränzi Kühne and the two other founders sold the agency to the US company Omnicom. She remained in the management until 2020. Today she is an author and consultant, member of the AllBright Board of Trustees and co-initiator of the campaign “Without women. Without us.”

Since his appointment to the Freenet Supervisory Board, questions have been put to Fränzi Kühne that are not asked of men in this position. This is what she wanted in her recently published book “What Men Are Never Asked. I’ll ask anyway “change and talked to Heiko Maas, Gregor Gysi, Ole von Beust, Joe Kaeser, the investor Frank Thelen, Jörg Eigendorf, the group spokesman of Deutsche Bank or the publisher of the Berliner Zeitung, Holger Friedrich, about family responsibility and role model function .