Free Match Makwan Amirkhan’s worst fear came true when one mistake ruined a vital UFC match: “I felt all day that everything wasn’t right”

Makwan Amirkhan’s preparation went wrong again as he drank too much water before the match.

Finn freestyle star Makwan Amirkhani suffered a defeat over the weekend that threatens his worst case career in the UFC at worst.

Amirkhani lost in Las Vegas to an American Kamuela Kirkillewho had never fought in the UFC before. Kirk was alerted to the ring at quite a short notice when his compatriot Nate Landwehr was injured just a couple of weeks before the match.

Many wondered why Amirkhani was again unable to do his best at an important moment. His previous visit to the United States also ended in defeat, when the Finn suffered from the stress of time difference and was unable to lift his weight to the desired readings after weighing.

This time, Amirkhani says his bad tune was due to excessive water refueling. He shed his feelings on Monday at Instagram. In the picture, the contestant was lying in an ambulance.

“I was so scared of dehydration that I wanted to be sure I was drinking enough. I kept drinking, which was a mistake. Too much water in the body flushed out all the minerals and salt, ”Amirkhani writes.

“I felt all day that everything was okay. Unfortunately, I’m pretty stubborn, so I didn’t want to say anything because it could affect the whole team. I tried to present normal. ”

Amirkhani says he fears only one thing of his kind. To ruin his match by making the wrong choices just hours before the h-moment.

“Crazy how I have only one fear in a match and that fear comes true,” he regrets.

The loss to Amirkhan was the second in a row and the third in the last four matches. His current UFC deal has now ended. Getting a new one became significantly more difficult with the loss.