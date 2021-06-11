The Committee for the Management of Emergencies, Crises and Disasters caused by the Corona pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi approved the provision of a “Covid-19” vaccine free of charge to all holders of expired visas and residencies in the emirate. The step came in observance of the exceptional circumstances resulting from the pandemic, and in the interest of the health of residency violators, and public health. The vaccine can be received by registering in the designated vaccination centers using any proof of identity, even if it is expired, as the Abu Dhabi Health Department provides the vaccine without the need to book an appointment in more than 100 vaccination centers in Abu Dhabi, free of charge for unvaccinated citizens and residents.

The committee is also implementing a proactive, intensive and comprehensive campaign for examination and vaccination in the Musaffah area in Abu Dhabi, according to the active investigation axis of the emirate’s strategy to combat the pandemic, as it began to be implemented gradually in targeted basins in the Musaffah area, while continuing commercial activity in the usual way.

On the other hand, doctors in the first line of defense confirmed that the decision to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine free of charge to all holders of visas and expired residencies in the emirate, reflects the keenness of the health authorities in Abu Dhabi to raise society’s immunity, by vaccinating the largest possible proportion of those qualified to take the vaccine, noting that Expanding the scope of vaccination to include this category would open the door to vaccinating the largest segment of society, thus contributing to access to acquired immunity.

They pointed out that the UAE was one of the first countries to provide vaccines to members of society, which contributed to reducing hospital admissions, reducing the length of stay in them and the need to use artificial respirators, as well as supporting accelerating the pace of recovery and limiting the spread of the virus, calling on community members who are eligible for the initiative to take Vaccination.

The National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management warned that delaying or refusing to take the vaccine poses a threat to the safety of society, and exposes its most vulnerable groups to the risk of “Corona”. It also poses a great challenge to the national efforts to recover, noting that the reluctance of some to take the vaccine stands as an obstacle to the aspirations of the health authorities in the country, and puts society at risk.

The authority stressed that the availability of vaccines for all for free is one of the most important achievements of the state in the battle against the pandemic, stressing that vaccines are available in various centers that operate at their maximum capacity, which requires everyone to cooperate and take the initiative to take the vaccine to reach acquired immunity.



