W.hen the many media reports are correct, then Filip Kostic has already left Frankfurt Eintracht. That is not true. But the signs point to farewell rather than a continuation of this unique Frankfurt success story on the left wing. According to sports director Markus Krösche, Eintracht still has no offer from another club for the 28-year-old Serb.

Not even from Inter Milan, with whom the sprinting model athlete is said to have agreed on a contract, as reported by Serbian newspapers, the German broadcaster Sport1 and other German media. According to information from the FAZ, the interest of INTER’s has been deposited with Kostics consultants, and in initial discussions it became apparent that there are no irreconcilable contradictions in terms of salary and contract duration. But an agreement between Inter and Kostic cannot yet be spoken of, and certainly not a secure transfer, not even a highly likely change.

At the moment, the amount of the transfer fee that Inter is willing to pay to Eintracht does not even play the decisive role in the considerations. The new Italian soccer champion is also in a state of upheaval. Master coach Antonio Conte decided to leave because he does not want to take part in the club’s new austerity course, which wrested the title from Juventus Turin after nine years of permanent reign. The requirement: a significant transfer surplus must be achieved in the summer.

No price tag for Kostic

However, there are not too many highly sought-after players in the ranks of the Milanese. It is primarily the former Dortmund Achraf Hakimi who is highly traded. It is said to be worth 60 million euros to Chelsea and Paris St-Germain. On the other hand, Conte’s successor, Simone Inzaghi, sees Hakimi as a cornerstone of his game system. It should then be 80 million euros in compensation for pain and suffering.

Whether Chelsea and PSG will increase their bids, whether Inter suddenly gets a lucrative offer for another professional, all of that is uncertain, and the status can change daily until the end of the transfer period. It is therefore not at all surprising that Inter have not yet contacted Eintracht with an offer, it is unclear how much they can afford.

Eintracht did not hang out the price tag for Kostic, but only postulated that they had clear ideas about the transfer and that they had to be fulfilled because there was no pressure to sell. Two years ago, the sum is said to have been around 35 million euros. Now the Serb will be 29 years old on November 1st, so it seems logical that the Frankfurters would be satisfied with less, especially because they promise to play along if they wish to change.

This commitment was made under sports director Bobic, but in fairness it should still apply. Because in the summer of 2019, when Haller, Jovic and Rebic left, Kostic did Eintracht a favor by staying, even though an offer of over 30 million euros had been received for him.

Never in the Champions League

The Serb, who experienced the dark side of the job with relegations at VfB Stuttgart and Hamburger SV, emphasized again and again how comfortable he feels in Frankfurt and that he appreciates that Eintracht saved his career. But now it would only be understandable if Kostic would turn his back on his sporting home.

Given his age, there is probably the last chance this summer to sign a super contract with a top European club, whether his name is Inter or something else. The man who, according to the Augsburg goalkeeper Gikiewicz, has a sharp knife in his left foot, has not yet been able to play a Champions League game.

Eintracht icon Dragoslav Stepanovic, a compatriot Kostics, says: “I would be happy for Eintracht if Filip stayed, but I don’t know whether I should advise him.” The Serb believes that the left winger will after his end Career could develop the feeling that if he stayed he might have missed something. And the former Eintracht coach brings another argument for a change: “With Adi Hütter Filip was set, he also chose the basic system with a three-man chain because of him. With Oliver Glasner, it is by no means certain that Filip can play the way he likes to play. “

The Austrian successor to Hütters had equipped VfL Wolfsburg with a back four. And left wing players who don’t always run back faithfully have not been to his taste so far. But these are all considerations for which Kostic still has a lot of time. Not only on vacation, but also during the preparation for the season. The entire industry expects late transfer decisions because of the European football championship. And it has only just begun.