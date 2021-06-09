The cyclist from Avila Francisco Agea from the Gomur Cantabria Infinita team won this Wednesday in Alcantarilla in the XXX edition of the Guerrita-Memorial Juan Romero and Diego Sánchez Trophy. Agea arrived alone with 45 seconds ahead of the goal located next to the Huerta Museum of the town over his teammate Sergio Trueba who was the first to enter the finish line in a group in which the Catalan Pau Miquel del Lizarte completed the podium with third place.

The race began with continuous attacks and movements of the runners who wanted to get the points while passing through the flying goals. Around kilometer 60 the peloton gathered as it passed through El Cañarico and the attempts to carry out solo movements did not finish to curdle. Already on the climb to Gebas, in the direction of La Perdiz, the group began to lose members while the Lizarte team led the pack imposing an intense pace at the head. The selection made by the Navarrese team on the ascent to Alto de la Perdiz was so hard that only 25 cyclists were able to stay in that selection that formed the leading group in the first place and, little by little, they fell to 18 members.

At Alto de la Perdiz, Cobo, Miguel and Carrascosa, from Lizarte, with Montenegro, from Escribano Sports Team, who suffered from staying in the lead and ended up staying, topped first place. In addition, Carrascosa had a breakdown on the descent and left his two teammates alone in the lead. Pau Miquel also suffered a puncture that put Cobo in the lead.

Cobo solo



The Lizarte rider reached kilometer 100 alone, chased by a group of ten runners 50 seconds away. Cobo crowned Alto de Gebas in first place with Eugenio Sánchez, who punctured and lost contact with the chasing group for a few kilometers, and Sinuhé Fernández in second and third place. 50 kilometers from the finish line in Alcantarilla, the distance for Cobo was one minute over the group formed by Miquel, Fernández, Sánchez, Montenegro, Alonso, Robert, Haro, Agea, Trueba and Camprubí. Some runners who began to work together to hunt down the leader and were reducing the difference. At 40 kilometers the distance was only 30 seconds and about 25 kilometers from the finish Cobo was neutralized after his solo adventure.

With the end of the Guerrita Trophy less than 20 kilometers away, the movements and attacks began again with Haro and Agea being the first to try to break the group. It was the attempt of the second that was consolidated by the great intensity of his attack and the strength in his legs that he demonstrated. The man from Avila started to leave and eight kilometers from the finish line, his advantage was close to 40 seconds. Behind there was no understanding and Agea saw that victory was a possibility more than real. The Lizarte team tried to regain command of the race, but it was too late and victory was ahead. Five kilometers from the end Agea kept half a minute apart and was even able to savor his triumph and celebrate it before crossing the finish line.