Humiliation on video, live and direct. The slap that French President Emmanuel Macron received this Tuesday when he greeted a group of people is the work of a young man who is now some things are known.

His name is Damien T. and he is 28 years old. He is a fan of medieval history who follows the royalist extreme right on social media, but describes himself as apolitical and non-violent in your commune.

The man slapped Macron on Tuesday in southeastern France. And he is a resident of Saint-Vallier in the north of Valence (Drôme, in the southeast).

It is also said to be a yellow vest, which the president confronted when he returns from a protest by farmers and left-wing militants.

Damien T., who was detained, founded two associations of European historical martial arts -a “forgotten” fighting practice with 1,500 practitioners in France – and role-playing games.

“A boy without problems”

Those close to Damien T. say surprised by the violent gesture of his friend. Two merchants and neighbors of the role-playing association assured that he is “a boy without problems.”

“It is not at all the style of the person”, say two old friends from the university and the institute crossed in Saint-Vallier. “Y never showed any political opinion, as far as we know, “they add.

On social media, Damien T. reveals more of his personality.

In Youtube, is subscribed to several far-right channels, such as that of Henry de Lesquen, convicted in 2018 for provocation to hatred and challenge of crime against humanity; or monarchical like that of the Richelieu Circle.

His Facebook page indicates that he “likes” that of the Catholic traditionalist group Action Française Lyon, among others of the same movements.

As for his why he uttered his monarchist war cry “Montjoie Saint-Denis” when slapping the French president, his friend, Loïc Dauriac told the press that it was not a monarchical reference, but an allusion to the film The Visitors (French comedy film with Jean Reno).

According to him, Damián T. lives off small temporary jobs after having started, but not finished, his thanatopraxy studies.

Along with Damien T. Arthur C., 28, was also arrested. At his home, which was raided by the Police, they found weapons and a copy of “Mi Lucha” Hitler’s, the CNEWS news channel reported.

As for the French president, he has tried to downplay what happened. “This incident, which I believe is an isolated act” committed by “ultraviolent individuals,” must be relativized, Macron told the daily Dauphiné Libéré a few hours later.

