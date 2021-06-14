Match between favorites to win the title. Group F, the group of death, will leave us great matches in the three days. The first gives us the clash between France, the current world champion, and Germany, the most feared team in the history of the continent
Where is the France – Germany? The match will be played at the Allianza Arena, Bayern Munich’s stadium.
When and what time is France – Germany? Tuesday, June 15. The match will be played in Spain at 9:00 p.m. In Mexico City and the center of the United States it will be 2:00 pm; in Argentina at 4:00 p.m.
On which television channel can I watch France – Germany? In Spain it can be seen through TeleCinco. In Argentina, Chile, Ecuador,, Uruguay, Venezuela and Peru it can be followed by DIRECTV Sports and TNT. In Bolivia by Tigo Sports. In Colombia by DIRECTV and Win Sports. In Mexico they will do it for Sky HD. In the United States, it will be broadcast on ESPN, Univision and TUDN USA.
Where can I stream France-Germany? In Spain it will be broadcast online through the platform My TV. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela it can be followed through DIRECTV Play. In Mexico via Blu To Go Video Everywhere. In the United States in the TUDN app.
The last meeting between the two teams was played in 2018 in the UEFA Nations League and France won by two goals to one. Griezmann scored the two goals for Gauls, Kroos for the Germans.
France
France, as the current World Cup champion, is the big favorite to lift the title. To his cast of stars he has added Karim Benzema, who has been summoned again by Deschamps. The Frenchman gave the scare in the last friendly, but finally it was only a blow and will be available to play against France.
That friendly against Bulgaria has brought a tail. Following Benzema’s injury, Deschamps removed Giroud and the Chelsea striker, at the end of the game, he complained that some of his teammates (referring to Mbappé) did not pass it to him. It seems they have managed to put out the fire.
Possible signings have also infiltrated the concentration. Real Madrid’s interest in Mbappe and PSG with Pogba they probe the environment. The two footballers prefer not to speak out and focus on EURO2020.
Germany
Germany comes to the group stage somewhat covered. There are many who put it as third in the group, below Portugal and France, however, the Germans are convinced that they have a lot to say. They will take advantage of this role to relieve pressure.
The Eurocup will be the farewell of Joachim Low. After 15 years directing the German national team, the coach leaves. Flick, current coach of Bayern Munich, will take the controls to lead the Germans to the 2022 World Cup.
Club news also flies over the German concentration and Kroos was clear at a press conference. The German midfielder wants Sergio Ramos to remain at Real Madrid.
France: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Lucas Hernández; Kanté, Pogba, Lemar; Griezmann, Benzema and Mbappé.
Germany: Neuer; Süle, Hummels, Rudiger; Kimmich, Gundogan, Kroos, Gosens, Müller, Werner, and Gnabry.
We are committed to quality, power and the ability to make the difference in France. The Gauls have the best squad and are clearly the team to beat in this competition.
