Four years after the murder of the French policeman Xavier Jugelé in the center of Paris, the alleged accomplices of the terrorist Karim Cheurfi sat on the dock yesterday for having allegedly helped the jihadist to obtain an assault rifle with which he perpetrated the attack. . Cheurfi, a 39-year-old Frenchman, was killed by the police after this attack claimed by the Islamic State.

The four men, aged 27 to 31, are charged for their alleged complicity in the murder of the police officer. Only one of them, Nourredine Allam, is on trial for terrorism for allegedly selling the Kalachnikov he used to Cheurfi.

According to the indictment, Allam bought the weapon to sell it to the jihadist “knowing that the latter had the firm and manifest will to attempt on the lives of police officers.” He denied the charges against him at the beginning of the trial.

On April 20, 2017, Cheurfi fired at a police van that was parked on the avenue des Champs-Élysées in the French capital. He murdered Jugelé, 37, and wounded two other policemen and a German tourist who was passing by. The attack took place three days before the first round of the 2017 presidential elections.

A month and a half after the attack, the posthumous wedding of Jugelé with Étienne Cardiles, his sentimental partner, was celebrated in Paris, in the presence of former French president François Hollande and the mayor of the capital, Anne Hidalgo. France allows posthumous marriage by express authorization of the president and provided it is shown that the couple had plans to marry before the death of one of them.

Since 2015, twelve members of the security forces have been killed in France in terrorist attacks, according to the France Info radio station. On May 19, 35,000 French policemen protested in Paris to demand more protection for officers and harsher penalties. for their attackers.