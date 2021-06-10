No Result
France The man who beat President Macron was sentenced to four months in prison

by admin_gke11ifx
June 10, 2021
in World
The total sentence is one and a half years, but 14 months is conditional.

French the court sentenced the president Emmanuel Macronia four months in prison, the local BFM TV reported, according to news agency Reuters.

The sentence is 18 months in total, but 14 months is conditional.

The 28-year-old man, who was sentenced, told a court in Valence in the south of France that he sympathized with the right and defeated the president because he saw this as representing rot in France.

Man beat President Macron on Tuesday while he was walking in a crowd in the Drôme region.

The prosecutor called slapping in the face as “absolutely unacceptable” and “intentional violence”.

