The French Competition Authority imposed a million-dollar fine on Google after an investigation found that it was abusing its “dominant position in the market” to favor its own services in online advertising. For its part, Google decided not to appeal and accepted the decision made by the regulator.

France’s antitrust regulator represented by News Corp Inc, Le Figaro and Rossel La Voix, known as the Competition Authority (Autorité de la Concurrence) issued on Monday the decision to fine Google 220 million euros (267.37 million euros). dollars) after verifying that the computer giant has granted “preferential treatment to its patented technologies” that it markets under the Google Ad Manager brand.

Following an investigation by the Authority, it was revealed that Google, relying on its considerable dominant position in ad servers for sites and applications, favored itself over its competitors on both ad servers and platforms. SSP, in which editors or website managers offer their advertising space for sale.

“The practices in question are particularly serious because they have penalized Google’s competitors in the SSP market and publishers of websites and mobile applications. Among them, to the press groups ”, says a statement from the regulator.

🎯L ‘@ADLC_ inflicts on @Google 1 sanction of € 220M for an abuse of dominant position ayant favorisé ses propres services dans le secteur de la # advertised en ligne – @Google a proposé des engagements concerning the fonctionnement of son serveur publicitaire DFP & sa plateforme AdX pic.twitter.com/AkCeo77HMs – Autorité de la Concurrence (@Adlc_) June 7, 2021



For her part, the president of the French Authority, Isabelle de Silva said that “the decision to sanction Google is especially important because it is the first decision in the world that focuses on the complex algorithmic auction processes on which the online advertising business. “

“This sanction and these commitments will restore a level playing field for all actors and the ability of publishers to obtain the maximum value from their advertising space,” he added.

The French regulator’s decision brings the fight for the power of online ads back to the fore in favor of information publishers, who dominated the business in the pre-internet era but have lost much ground with the boom from tech giants like Google and Facebook.

Google plans to reach an agreement with the French regulator

Thus, the decision opens the way for content publishers who have been expressing their dissatisfaction with the advertising practices used by these companies have the freedom to claim damages from Google in the future.

For its part, Google, owned by Alphabet, “did not question the facts” of which it is accused and sought to reach an agreement with the Competition Authority, which acceded to its request, committing itself to make changes to some of its services. of online advertising and on its Google Ad Manager platform.

It is not the first time that the technology giant, based in Mountain View, California, United States, has been fined by regulators in the European Union (EU). In 2019, the company was fined around € 1.49 billion ($ 1.7 billion) from EU antitrust regulators after finding that it had violated European laws by blocking advertising from its competitors in online searches.

With AFP and Reuters