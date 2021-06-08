No Result
France Man beats French President Macronia – Video shows attack

June 8, 2021
in World
Two men were arrested after the incident.

Man struck by the President of France Emmanuel Macroniawhen Macron was walking in a crowd in the Drome region of south-eastern France.

The news agency Reuters, as well as the French BFM TV and RMC radio, reported on the issue on Tuesday.

BMF TV and RMC posted a video on Twitter in which a man in a green shirt, glasses and a face mask shouted out loud “Down with Macron” (“A Bas La Macronie”) and then slapped Macron in the face.

Macron’s security guards quickly intervened, dragged the man to the ground and moved the president out of the situation.

Two men were arrested after the incident.

