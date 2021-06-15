The number of teams participating in the tournament is the second time that this number of teams has participated after France 2016. They were divided into 6 groups, each group containing 4 teams, competing during the period between June 11 and July 11.

Through the selected elements, each team seeks to reach the farthest point in the tournament, and even stand on the podium in a legitimate dream for all, because each team possesses distinctive elements that can make the difference.. But what about the top 10 players in the tournament, the most expensive in terms of Marketing value.

Introduction French

At the forefront of the players comes French player Kilian Mbappe, star of Nares Saint-Germain, with a marketing value of 160 million euros, which the fans place high hopes on to repeat the title, especially after coach Didier Deschamps admitted that the “roosters” are the most likely to win the cup.

And in second place in the list of the most marketable players in the European Nations Cup came English striker Harry Kane, with an estimated value of 120 million euros, who wrote through his account on “Instagram”: “We know that the past eighteen months have been a difficult period for everyone, so we hope that We’re bringing smiles back to faces this summer, we know what it means to represent England at Euros, we’ll give it our all.”

Kane’s teammate, Borussia Dortmund striker Gadon Sancho, comes in third with a marketing value of 100 million euros, making the duo a strong attack for the England team.

The group leader and runner-up will advance to the round of 16, then the first and second place holders will join the 4 best third-placed teams, then these 16 teams compete in an exclusionary manner until reaching the final and crowning one of the teams with the title.

And in fourth place in the list of the most expensive in the “Euro” came Belgian player Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City midfielder, who won the award for the best player in England from the Professional Players Association for the second year in a row after his contribution to his team’s retention of the Premier League title, with a marketing value of 100 million euros.

With the same marketing value estimated at 100 million euros, his colleague in the Belgian national team, Romelu Lukaku, star of the Italian team Inter Milan, who won the league title after an absence of 11 years, came in fifth place.

Holland’s hopes

With a marketing value of 90 million euros, the Dutch player Frenkie de Jong of the Barcelona team came in sixth place, to be the player known for his evasiveness and his superior ability to control the ball and the diversity of his passes.

And in seventh place in the list of the most expensive players in the Euro 2020 championship came English striker Raheem Sterling, the star of the Manchester City team, with a value of 90 million euros.

The Euro 2020 tournament groups were divided, the first “Turkey – Italy – Wales – Switzerland”, the second group, “Denmark – Finland – Belgium – Russia”, and the third group, “Netherlands – Ukraine – Austria – North Macedonia”.

The teams of “England – Croatia – Scotland – the Czech Republic” came in the fourth group, while the teams included “Spain – Sweden – Poland – Slovakia”, and in the sixth group were “Hungary – Portugal – France – Germany”.

Germany in the eighth

And in the eighth place in the list of the most expensive players in terms of marketing value in the tournament, came the German player Joshua Kimmich, the star of Bayern Munich, with a value of 90 million euros.

With the same value of 90 million euros, Portuguese player Bruno Fernandes, star of Manchester United, came in ninth place.

And in the tenth place in the list came the English player Marcus Rashford, the Manchester United striker, with a marketing value of 85 million euros.